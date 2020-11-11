facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

[Editor’s Note: This article was researched and written at the request of a reader. If you, too, have questions about Gila Regional, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com, and the Beat will endeavor to get answers. Sometimes, privacy laws prevent detailed responses.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Most of the time, one hears that critical access designation will bring higher reimbursement rates to Gila Regional Medical Center. Yes, instead of an about 65 percent reimbursement rate for eligible procedures paid for by Medicare, the reimbursement rate will rise to 101 percent of allowable expenses.

Gila Regional received its critical access designation this summer. So, it is officially a critical access hospital (CAH). Most CAHs are located in rural areas and have multiple requirements such as being at least 35 miles from the closest nearby hospital, we well as inpatient bed number limits and limits to how long an inpatient can stay on an annual average.

Those utilizing GRMC services as they have in the past, probably won’t notice any changes. Although the hospital under the critical access designation will allow only a total average of 25 beds to be occupied at any one time by inpatients, intensive care patients and mothers and their newborns, the reality is that over the past several years, Gila Regional has averaged well below that number at 18-19 inpatients per day.

If and when a behavioral health unit is restored at Gila Regional, those inpatient beds will not count against the 25-bed limit. At least that’s this author’s understanding.

The length of stay is another requirement of a CAH. It’s an average of no more than 96 hours per inpatient stay.

Most patient services nowadays are outpatient services, where the patient checks in for a procedure, such as a colonoscopy, and then goes home a few hours later. These cases do not count as part of the 25-bed limit.

You’ve maybe heard about swing beds and wondered what they are. According to CMS.org, “a CAH can use its beds, as needed, to provide either acute or skilled nursing facility (SNF) care. As defined in the regulations, a swing bed hospital is a hospital or critical access hospital (CAH) participating in Medicare that has CMS approval to provide post-hospital SNF care and meets certain requirements. Medicare Part A (the hospital insurance program) covers post-hospital extended care services furnished in a swing bed hospital.”

Another point of confusion for some, including this writer, are the observation beds. Again, according to CMS.org, “a CAH may maintain beds used solely for outpatient observation services without counting these beds toward the statutory CAH maximum of 25 inpatient beds. However, State Survey Agencies (SAs) must examine CAH provision of outpatient observation services carefully to assure they are consistent with the statutory limit of 25 inpatient beds that have an annual average length of stay that does not exceed 96 hours per patient.”

The Beat regularly covers the GRMC Governing Board meetings, where the various interim administrators give their reports. You can read part 1 of the latest governing board meeting, where the preparation for a potential COVID-19 surge were presented, at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/60958-grmc-governing-board-met-in-monthly-session-102920.

Most CAHs are exempted from the 25-bed rule and the 96-hour stay if the hospital has a major surge in COVID-19 cases.

Local Weather

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110