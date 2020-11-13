In order to minimize public health risk as a result of the significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Grant County this week, the County has instituted the following measures that will become effective as of 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 and will be re-assessed on Monday, November 30, 2020.

• County Government Offices that include Administration & Finance, Clerk, Assessor, Treasurer, DWI Compliance, Planning, and Probate Judge will not provide direct services to the public. The offices will operate during normally scheduled business hours, however; business will need to be conducted electronically via email, mail or by telephone. Under certain circumstances, citizens will be seen on a "by appointment only basis" by calling the respective office. As a precautionary measure to protect the public and the staff, there will be a few screening questions prior to the scheduling of an appointment.

• All payments for services and payment of taxes will need to be done via check or money order, and may be mailed or placed in the drop box located in front of the Grant County Administration Building located at 1400 Highway 180 East.

• All events at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Conference Center have been cancelled until further notice.

• The Silver City - Grant County Airport remains open for business but in an effort to support social distancing, we will be limiting access to the commercial service terminal to just those flying on Advanced Air. For friends and family who may be dropping off or picking up a passenger, please wait for the traveler in your vehicle

• Bataan Park and the Grant County Fairgrounds are closed until further notice.

• The Silver Street Complex, with the exception of Grant County Regional Dispatch and the Department of Health Public Office, will also be closed to the public.

• These measures will exclude the Detention Center, Sheriff's office deputies and the Road Department.

• County maintenance employees will continue to clean and maintain County properties.

Grant County apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. The safety of our employees and the public is our primary concern. We request that you be patient with us in receiving responses; in addition to our modified operating procedures, many of our employees are working remotely, our response may be delayed.

The County will continue to provide COVID-19 information as it becomes available on our website at www.grantcountynm.gov and our Grant County Facebook page.

Please visit the NMDOH website to stay up to date about COVID-19 in New Mexico

https://cv.nmhealth.org/