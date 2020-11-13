Twenty-two additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,237 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
319 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
109 new cases in Chaves County
21 new cases in Cibola County
2 new cases in Colfax County
39 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
222 new cases in Doña Ana County
28 new cases in Eddy County
8 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Guadalupe County
3 new cases in Hidalgo County
44 new cases in Lea County
7 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
26 new cases in Luna County
13 new cases in McKinley County
14 new cases in Otero County
12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
12 new cases Roosevelt County
84 new cases in Sandoval County
41 new cases in San Juan County
8 new cases in San Miguel County
133 new cases in Santa Fe County
4 new cases in Sierra County
6 new cases in Socorro County
13 new cases in Taos County
4 new cases in Torrance County
2 new cases in Union County
49 new cases in Valencia County
4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Friday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s in Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.
A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces facility.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.
A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 50s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,198.
Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, two in Doña Ana County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Bernalillo County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Cibola County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 62,006 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 15,864
Catron County: 14
Chaves County: 2,955
Cibola County: 920
Colfax County: 79
Curry County: 2,237
De Baca County: 22
Doña Ana County: 9,490
Eddy County: 2,077
Grant County: 279
Guadalupe County: 66
Harding County: 4
Hidalgo County: 142
Lea County: 2,879
Lincoln County: 502
Los Alamos County: 84
Luna County: 1,495
McKinley County: 5,179
Mora County: 19
Otero County: 809
Quay County: 140
Rio Arriba County: 734
Roosevelt County: 693
Sandoval County: 2,872
San Juan County: 4,330
San Miguel County: 275
Santa Fe County: 2,966
Sierra County: 178
Socorro County: 370
Taos County: 419
Torrance County: 158
Union County: 49
Valencia County: 1,509
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 348
Otero County Prison Facility: 418
Otero County Processing Center: 191
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 179
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 3
Lea County Correctional Facility: 113
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 13
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 22
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 70
Roswell Correctional Center: 218
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 101
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
As of today, there are 455 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 24,449 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Raton
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Colfax
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.