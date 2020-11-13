By Mary Alice Murphy

The Grant County Commission held a special session on Nov. 12, 2020, for two purposes — to approve a canvass of the votes and to approve a financial CARES Act award to a county business.

No public input was received.

In new business, the first item was to consider the Nov. 3, 2020 Election canvass. District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards moved to approve the canvass and District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne, both of whom were elected to serve a second term, seconded the motion. The canvass was approved.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings also was re-elected to serve again.

The next item was to approve the recommendation for CARES Act Small Business Continuity Grant Awards.

County Community Development and Planning Department Director Michael "Mischa" Larisch, who served on the committee, presented the recommendation.

"I thought we would have more than one," Browne commented.

Larisch said he does have more applications, but they have not yet fulfilled all the documentation requirements to be awarded.

"This one, the Hanover Outpost one, I've been working on for over a month now," Larisch said.

Edwards asked what the Hanover Outpost's business is.

Larisch explained that they are very similar to the county's convention center, the Grant County Veteran's Memorial Conference and Business Center. "They are independent owners for doing events, weddings and stuff like that, but they have been completely shut down. They also had some things that they were doing with Freeport, but that got shut down, too. They have a mortgage and other heavy expenses that they have had to bear with no income coming in whatsoever."

Browne asked if mortgage could be included, not just rental expense.

"Yes, mortgage or rental expense is included," Larisch said. "They are purchasing the building for their services."

Browne asked why it seemed so onerous to apply. "I was involved in a city application and it didn't seem that bad."

Larisch said it wasn't bad. "Getting them to put their documents together seems hard. I don't know if they are still trying to run their business. I drove out to one business, the Lake Roberts Store to pick up their documentation, because she didn't have the ability to scan them. And I'll do the same for another business today, because she emailed me that she has the documents ready."

Billings asked if others were pending.

"Yes, I'll have the documentation for one, and I received two more today from Steve Chavira, [the Chamber director and the convention center manager, who is heading up the committee and the process]," Larisch replied.

Edwards asked if any were complete enough for the commissioners to see them at the regular meeting next week.

"I believe one of them has the documentation ready, which I will pick up," Larisch said. "The other one seems to be about 90 percent. The third one seems simple. I just need to reach out to her and see what it will take to get the documentation. She doesn't have a whole lot there."

Browne asked: "There's no reason to think we might be returning money, right?"

"Oh, no," Larisch said. "In fact, after this award, we have about $25,000 left, and one is well over $10,000 in expenses and that's what we capped the award at. The other one will be about $4,000, so we'll have just about enough to cover one more $10,000 one, if we get another one."

Billings asked about the city's applications.

"I know Silver City has received a bunch of applications," Larisch said. 'We have not gotten together as a committee for the ones James (Marshall, assistant town manager) is going to put forward. But they had more than $300,000 and I think they will have it well spent, too."

He continued that Bayard also received funding, and they took one of the applications, which was from Santa Clara and would have been county funding. "They've had two, so far that I'm aware of."

"Will they be able to share that money?" Billings asked.

"Yes, Bayard took on the Santa Clara one, and yes, they can share with the county and Silver City," Larisch confirmed. "It's up to them deciding who they will award to."

Billings said: "That's great, because they got a whole lot more money than we did."

Edwards asked: "Are the awards in Bayard also capped at $10,000?"

Larisch said when they got together as a committee, "We all decided on the $10,000 cap, so we could spread more money around. We decided that it was not an absolute cap, because if we didn't get enough applications, we could offer more funding to those that had greater expenses, but that doesn't seem to be the case. I think we have a lot more applications that we will have dollars to fund."

He said that the additional larger amounts of money received by the county, Bayard and Silver City were for infrastructure projects. "I think the about $129,000 that we received mostly went to the clerk's office to keep it COVID-safe for voting."

Browne moved to approve, and District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas seconded it. It was approved.

Next were commissioner reports. District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce went first. "I would like to congratulate our clerk on getting another four years in office. And I would like to congratulate my fellow commissioners, Edwards, Browne and Billings on their re-elections. I'm glad we commissioners will continue to work together for 2.2 more years, two years and two months. I would like to congratulate everyone who ran. It's not easy."

Billings said he and his wife were driving home the previous evening and got a call from their daughter who is a schoolteacher in another state. "Veteran's Day was on her mind. She didn't know about the veterans in our family. It was a good education for me to hear again about the veterans in my wife's family. On her side, her grandfather was gassed in World War I. They didn't use the word disabled in those days, but he was disabled for the rest of his life. She lost her grandfather's brother in the Korean Conflict. She calls it a conflict. I call it a war. She also lost her dad's brother in the Korean War. It made me think about the sacrifice in our family. It got me to thinking about how they were fighting in those wars, not just for our freedom, but for the world's freedom. Freedom is not free, and it was bought and paid for by the sacrifice of the veterans. So, I want to say thank you to all veterans for your service and to those still serving to protect our nation and the world. And with that, moving to the election, we're fortunate here to have a country where we can vote. Hopefully, every legal vote counts, and those that are not legal votes, don't. I talked to our clerk and her staff this morning about the observation of the votes. From her perspective, it went pretty smooth. There were some people who got in the way of the process a little bit. I appreciate her and the staff working and making sure the processes can be observed from the start to the finish. I asked some pretty tough questions. She was able to answer most of the questions and gave me some documentation. I will be following up with her. I think the voting process is almost sacred, and maybe it is sacred. It is one of the most special things we have. I also want to join in congratulating all the winners, and I look forward to working with you during this intact commission, for at least the next 2 years, 2 months."

Edwards said: "I would echo what has already been said. I congratulate Mr. Billings and Mr. Browne, you Madame Clerk, to Patrick Cohn, our new treasurer. I also agree with what Mr. Billings said. I, too, believe that voting is sacred. And I appreciate the feeling I get with the confidence I get with our clerk and her staff. I have no doubt they ran the vote according to the law to the T. I think we are lucky here in New Mexico, because we have some of the best election law and we have processes in the country. In the future, we should be looking to New Mexico on how to hold elections—clean and fair. I think more than ever, on both sides of the aisle, as it were, we have to have confidence in our elections. That is the sacred underpinning to our democracy. I look forward to the next 2.2 years."

Salas also echoed the congratulations. "I think our clerk did a fantastic job, where there were no questions. All around the country, we're hearing questions, but here, no questions. So, I would certainly like to congratulate everybody and say I'm looking forward to the next 2.2 years. I think we've made a very good team, and we're trying to do the best for the county. The other thing I would like to mention is the COVID scare. It is really concerning to me, the explosion of cases, not just in our county. We went from a few and we're up to almost 300 now. I just went through it myself. It's very scary, because you don't know what the outcome will be. You could be the one who shows no signs, or you could be the one that's on the ventilator. It's very concerning to me. Until we get a handle on it, it's going to be the same. I would like to echo our elections. I think our country needs unity. I think we need to become one again. I hate the fact that it always seems like there are two sides that will not come together. We have all come together. We are all individuals, but it seems we have come together for the good. I appreciate it and look forward to it. I think this next year is going to test us again, because I don't think the economy and COVID is going to let us rest at all. So, I think we're going to come upon some hard decisions. Our local economy, we know our major employer is going to go through some significant layoffs. It will affect our economy. It will be a new year for Santa Fe, too. I hope we will be able to work with them. I hope there will be unity at the state, also. Congratulations, everybody, and let's go."

Browne said: "Thanks for the congratulations everybody, back to you. And I look forward to congratulating the two of you in 2 years. One thing about New Mexico law on voting should be an example for the country. To start the process of early votes earlier is important. Why some states don't want to do that is beyond me. And most important, is the verifiable paper ballot trail that allows me to believe the machines are doing their job right. If we are unable to audit the machines, it's very hard for me to trust them. I appreciate that New Mexico has kept the verifiable paper ballot system. I think it's crucial to the whole thing. Yeah, the COVID scare is concerning. We have already reached past the normal hospital capacity of beds across the state and there is no sign of stopping. What concerns me is when we cross the complete capacity, the urgent expanded capacity, and it looks like we're headed that way. We have a relatively low fatality rate, at least in this county, but without hospital capacity, that fatality rate will get worse. So, caution is very, very important."

Ponce said: "Just one last thing. I want to thank all our veterans, because we all have the freedoms we have, and I thank you veterans for everything you have done and are doing."

Edwards said she had a follow up comment. "I would just like to say that in terms of what Mr. Browne said about the COVID cases rising and the hospital beds, is something that is absolutely critical to how we are going to manage going forward. I would like people to know that our hospital is keeping an extremely close eye on what is happening, both locally and regionally, so we are doing our part. The state has divided us into regions and is keeping an eye on capacity in terms of beds and ventilators and all that. I'm very confident that our hospital is participating in that process to its maximum ability. We are part of that conversation on how we are going to manage that going forward. "

Salas added: "I worked with two World War II veterans. I knew personally Bataan survivors and what they went through. For my generation, it was Vietnam, but it was for 13 months. When the World War II ones went, they had no idea what they would face or for how long. Grant County has answered the call, above and beyond, whenever the need was there. And you see that with the veterans that are here. I want to thank all veterans, but especially those in Grant County."

The meeting adjourned. Next week will see the work session at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17 and the regular session also at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19.