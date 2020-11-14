Silver City, NM – Western New Mexico University will transition to fully online instruction one week ahead of schedule, also closing parts of campus frequented by the public starting Monday, November 16.

“When we developed the fall semester plan, we knew there would be a need for flexibility and anticipated possible changes to be necessary as circumstances evolved,” said WNMU President Dr. Joseph Shepard.

Students enrolled in hybrid courses should proceed according to instructions from their professors. WNMU faculty and staff are to work with their supervisors to determine whether to work remotely or in person over the next few weeks.

Campus residence halls will operate according to plan. Dining services shall shift to carry-out service only.

The WNMU Child Development Center shall remain open, but is permitted to adjust its operations based on new state mandates.

Mustang athletic facilities will be closed. WNMU Campus Recreation, including the fitness center, and WNMU Museum will be closed. J. Cloyd Miller Library will only be open for students who need direct access to materials. The WNMU Mailroom and Bookstore will remain open on a limited basis, and both the business office and the Student Affairs division will continue providing students with critical cashier and enrollment services.

“The majority of the operations listed above will continue operating in this fashion until January 11, 2021, independent of whether the governor rescinds any of the current restrictions,” Dr. Shepard said.

WNMU faculty had previously planned to transition courses from hybrid to fully online modes of delivery on Monday, November 30, so the switch is taking place just a few days early. The university’s plan to start the spring semester fully online remains in place at this time.

As they have since the onset of the pandemic, WNMU leaders urge members of the Mustang community to continue protecting themselves and each other by doing their part to mitigate the spread.