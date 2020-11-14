By Mary Alice Murphy

After doing several roll calls on the remote New Mexico Central Arizona Project meeting, vice chairman Vance Lee, representing Hidalgo County, determined there was no quorum, with only four members present. Several people had other meetings, such as commission meetings, in conflict with the date set. The regular meeting should have been on Nov. 3 but was changed because that date was Election Day.

While people were being contacted, an attendee, Harold Bray, said when he moved to the area in 1975, the first meeting he attended was on Hooker Dam. "That's how long I've been involved."

The meeting continued with only discussion, as no action could be taken

No public comment was offered.

NM CAP Entity Executive Director Anthony Gutierrez addressed the first item of business, which was a discussion on amendments to the joint-powers agreement between the entity and the Interstate Stream Commission.

"I have a draft of the JPA with a lot of significant changes," Gutierrez said. "But they are not really prioritized. There were so many different things we have tried to amend, that I will try to clean it up this week and send it out to you."

He said he received edits from the ISC. "We are making it more friendly to non-unit projects, but we still have the New Mexico Unit in it and the potential development of AWSA (Arizona Water Settlements Act) water in there. There will also be potential changes to the entity's second fiscal agent, knowing that they may not want to take responsibility for non-diversion projects. We have no description yet of what the new structure of the entity might be. I had a conversation with the Grant County manager, who gave me some information on how she was involved with similar water entities on the east side of the state. I also talked to Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director). She is very knowledgeable about different funding opportunities. I think overall we've had a good discussion. There is a push for some regional planning and some sort of regional authority. I feel the push for community. We have some trust issues and some issues with the binding language of the JPA, which we're trying to take care of right now. There is competitiveness between large and small entities, all of which I think can be figured out. Priscilla gave me some insight on some of the funding sources. Most have planning dollars rather than construction dollars. They have funding, some dedicated solely to rural projects and others dedicated solely to urban projects. So, there are some ways we can adjust either the JPA or with legislation moving forward. I have to reach out to more people, but everything has been positive. I think most people would like to see infrastructure items developed. But no entity said that they didn't want to develop the AWSA water. The Hurley project was an eye-opener for municipal projects, depending on whether water is available. Everybody is looking for something regional to develop the water. I got some input from the ISC based on the 16 non-diversion projects that were accepted. They had lessons learned from what they did."

Lee asked if there had been any discussion on how much of the New Mexico Unit Fund can be used. "We had talked about using the interest for certain projects

"Not specifically," Gutierrez replied, "but I think maybe we can use the interest for planning purposes. The ISC learned that it is better to determine the feasibility of a project before funding it. I think that's a really smart way to do it. We do have resources through the ISC, and although I don't know what's going to happen to the entity, I myself have 20 years plus of experience in project administration. I'm familiar with the process. The real recommendations I had was to make the New Mexico Unit Fund as sustainable as possible, to use it for matching dollars for other resources, whether federal or what. I know you can't necessarily match state money with state monies. I think that more of the discussions was to use the New Mexico Unit Fund to leverage other dollars. I think that's a really smart move. It will help it last longer."

Allen Campbell, representing Gila Hotsprings Ditch Association said he thinks it is appropriate at this time to try to put together projects to enhance rural projects. "With simple planning, we could do irrigation improvements that would extend our water use. I strong favor rural projects over urban ones because most urban projects have normally a predictable source of income to match projects. I think rural areas have been overlooked."

Gutierrez said there are dollars for rural projects, but what's lacking are planning dollars. "I think there is also a need in the municipal area for conservation projects, and maybe some efficiency projects in the ag area. We don't want to lose sight of AWSA water development. I know the New Mexico Unit as a whole wasn't feasible, but I think there were some components in there that could assist with improving the feasibility and efficiency in the ag community. Martha Cooper sent me an invitation to a virtual overview of what they are planning to do on the Upper Gila and the Fort West diversions. So, I think that there's a lot we can do. It's part of what the discussion has been that we need a good regional planning authority. I'm hoping we're on the right path. We've had good input. Priscilla has a great deal of information on how to develop these kinds of things. And she's certainly willing to assist in putting something together."

Harold Bray, attendee, and former national resource conservation services district director, said: "First of all, I want to thank you for your persistence. Second, we are never going to create new water. If we lose it, it's gone forever. If we could convince land management agencies to improve the watershed and do timber management, which I would doubt with all the green intervention. God bless you guys, thank you."

Campbell said he thought the group should talk to the New Mexico Acequia Association. "They have quite a bit of political clout in the northern part of the state. I think we should have them come down and visit and discuss with them what we can do. Maybe we could get non-state funding through them."

Lee agreed that the acequia association is quite a resource.

Bray said that Johnny Reed, who is a member of the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District is also a member of the acequia association. "He may be of help to you."

Under new business, due to the lack of quorum, only discussion could take place.

Gutierrez said the approval of the consent agreement to terminate the NEPA process memorandum of understanding would have to be on the next meeting agenda. "We have to terminate the MOU, as part of the closure process that we're going through for the NEPA. Since the funding agreement has been terminated by the ISC, there is no reason for the MOU."

Lee said items B and C of new business were going to be deleted to be brought up also at the December meeting. They cover expenses for Stantec's final report of preliminary engineering and analysis of the New Mexico Unit for a cost not to exceed $25,500, which would require a budget line item adjustment.

Gutierrez said: "We need to get before the ISC before we come back and do something like that. I do want to mention that I got the quarterly expenditure report from the Bureau of Reclamation. They have spent about $35,000 of the remaining funds that we approved for the closeout. I did receive a copy of the project file. It's extremely large. It details all the documentation of the draft EIS and for the NEPA analysis. I ordered some flash drives. At 30 GB, there's no way I can send it by email. I think a draft Federal Register notice of termination has been sent for review at the Bureau of Reclamation, too. I will get a copy of the draft and then it will be sent to Washington, D.C. for their approval also."

No other comments from the members for Roundtable came in, so Lee noted that the next regular meeting will be Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, at 10 a.m. remotely as they are doing at this meeting.

Campbell requested that everyone be asked if they will be able to make the meeting.

Gutierrez said he would try his best to contact everyone, "so we don't have conflicts next time."

He continued: "I see no reason the board won't agree on the mutual consent to terminate the NEPA process. The ISC and BoR also have to sign. I think it's just as well if they take it to their boards before we approve. We were going to be the first ones to approve but couldn't today."

"One more comment, I see a lot of people on this call who would be stakeholders as we move forward with this process. I have a list of who they are. I will either be contacting them or if I miss you, please contact me. I would like some more general input from the stakeholders. Contact me by email, so we can set up a time for discussion for the New Mexico Unit Fund and a potential regional entity. I want to get as much information as I can."

"With that, we will end this discussion and meet on Dec. 1, hopefully," Lee said. "Thank you."