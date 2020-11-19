Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

1,122 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

110 new cases in Chaves County

84 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

85 new cases in Curry County

502 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

18 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Hidalgo County

156 new cases in Lea County

28 new cases in Lincoln County

6 new cases in Los Alamos County

54 new cases in Luna County

209 new cases in McKinley County

4 new cases in Mora County

65 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

82 new cases in Rio Arriba County

25 new cases in Roosevelt County

270 new cases in Sandoval County

146 new cases in San Juan County

24 new cases in San Miguel County

266 new case in Santa Fe County

9 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

52 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

21 new cases in Union County

131 new cases in Valencia County

8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

59 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place in Albuquerque facility.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.

A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare in Aztec facility.

A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,302.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 19, are:

87121 – 197

87105 – 114

87507 – 114

88240 – 111

87120 – 98

87114 – 83

88101 – 79

87108 – 71

88001 – 71

87123 – 67

Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, two in Sandoval County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Los Alamos County) – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center has been determined to be in Cibola County and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 74,116 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 19,541

Catron County: 25

Chaves County: 3,563

Cibola County: 1,190

Colfax County: 119

Curry County: 2,601

De Baca County: 27

Doña Ana County: 11,289

Eddy County: 2,364

Grant County: 366

Guadalupe County: 91

Harding County: 4

Hidalgo County: 154

Lea County: 3,378

Lincoln County: 585

Los Alamos County: 103

Luna County: 1,667

McKinley County: 5,647

Mora County: 29

Otero County: 1,037

Quay County: 169

Rio Arriba County: 967

Roosevelt County: 793

Sandoval County: 3,606

San Juan County: 4,707

San Miguel County: 328

Santa Fe County: 3,808

Sierra County: 220

Socorro County: 472

Taos County: 589

Torrance County: 196

Union County: 79

Valencia County: 1,986

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 359

Otero County Prison Facility: 420

Otero County Processing Center: 191

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46

Lea County Correctional Facility: 121

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 72

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 88

Roswell Correctional Center: 219

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

Effective Monday, Nov. 16, the New Mexico Department of Health has updated its methodology for reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state to ensure the most accurate information is conveyed to the public. Previously, COVID-19 related hospitalizations were reported to NMDOH through case investigation and contact tracing. However, the ongoing surge in cases has made timely individual contact more difficult and less reliable; and, as a result, hospitalization data may be incomplete. NMDOH is now reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations using data that it receives directly from hospitals throughout the state each day. This near real-time data will help close the gap and comes directly from local communities. As of today, there are 774 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 27,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View West in Rio Rancho

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City

Taos Living Center

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.