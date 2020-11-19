Twelve additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 3,675 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
1,122 new cases in Bernalillo County
3 new cases in Catron County
110 new cases in Chaves County
84 new cases in Cibola County
9 new cases in Colfax County
85 new cases in Curry County
502 new cases in Doña Ana County
67 new cases in Eddy County
18 new cases in Grant County
4 new cases in Guadalupe County
6 new cases in Hidalgo County
156 new cases in Lea County
28 new cases in Lincoln County
6 new cases in Los Alamos County
54 new cases in Luna County
209 new cases in McKinley County
4 new cases in Mora County
65 new cases in Otero County
8 new cases in Quay County
82 new cases in Rio Arriba County
25 new cases in Roosevelt County
270 new cases in Sandoval County
146 new cases in San Juan County
24 new cases in San Miguel County
266 new case in Santa Fe County
9 new cases in Sierra County
26 new cases in Socorro County
52 new cases in Taos County
5 new cases in Torrance County
21 new cases in Union County
131 new cases in Valencia County
8 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
59 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility
11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place in Albuquerque facility.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces facility.
A second female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare in Aztec facility.
A female in her 90s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen facility.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,302.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Nov. 19, are:
87121 – 197
87105 – 114
87507 – 114
88240 – 111
87120 – 98
87114 – 83
88101 – 79
87108 – 71
88001 – 71
87123 – 67
Previously reported numbers included seven cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, two in Sandoval County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in Los Alamos County) – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center has been determined to be in Cibola County and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 74,116 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 19,541
Catron County: 25
Chaves County: 3,563
Cibola County: 1,190
Colfax County: 119
Curry County: 2,601
De Baca County: 27
Doña Ana County: 11,289
Eddy County: 2,364
Grant County: 366
Guadalupe County: 91
Harding County: 4
Hidalgo County: 154
Lea County: 3,378
Lincoln County: 585
Los Alamos County: 103
Luna County: 1,667
McKinley County: 5,647
Mora County: 29
Otero County: 1,037
Quay County: 169
Rio Arriba County: 967
Roosevelt County: 793
Sandoval County: 3,606
San Juan County: 4,707
San Miguel County: 328
Santa Fe County: 3,808
Sierra County: 220
Socorro County: 472
Taos County: 589
Torrance County: 196
Union County: 79
Valencia County: 1,986
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 359
Otero County Prison Facility: 420
Otero County Processing Center: 191
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 194
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 46
Lea County Correctional Facility: 121
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 72
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 42
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 88
Roswell Correctional Center: 219
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 141
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
Effective Monday, Nov. 16, the New Mexico Department of Health has updated its methodology for reporting COVID-19 hospitalizations throughout the state to ensure the most accurate information is conveyed to the public. Previously, COVID-19 related hospitalizations were reported to NMDOH through case investigation and contact tracing. However, the ongoing surge in cases has made timely individual contact more difficult and less reliable; and, as a result, hospitalization data may be incomplete. NMDOH is now reporting the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations using data that it receives directly from hospitals throughout the state each day. This near real-time data will help close the gap and comes directly from local communities. As of today, there are 774 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 27,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Raton
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation in Clayton
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Sandia View West in Rio Rancho
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista Adult Residential in Silver City
Taos Living Center
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Manor in Deming
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.