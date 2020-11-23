facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

Hidalgo Medical Services announced on Monday, November 23, that the COVID-19 Pandemic is negatively impacting its operations and must make operational and service delivery changes in response. Effective at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, the Tu Casa 24/7 Crisis Triage Center (CTC) that was recently opened on September 14 will suspend services until further notice. Tu Casa Outpatient Services will continue Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Friday's from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Psychosocial Rehabilitation Services (PSR), New Beginnings, located at 2540 N. Silver Street, will also suspend services until further notice. According to Dan Otero, HMS CEO, "the decision to make these changes was not taken lightly. The financial losses recently experienced within both of these service lines, when combined with financial losses across the organization, left us with no choice but to suspend these services until further notice." "Clients from New Beginnings will be offered the opportunity to continue therapy through the HMS Mental Health Comprehensive Community Support Services (CCSS), and HMS Mental Health and Medical Services will continue to provide Substance Use Disorder services through Individual and Group Therapy, and Medication Assisted Treatment," according to Dr. Teresa Arizaga, Chief Mental Health Officer. Other HMS services impacted recently include the State's requirement to provide only Emergency Dental Services as defined within the New Mexico Department of Health's Public Health Order dated November 13, 2020.

 Otero went on to state, "HMS has been experiencing significant financial losses since the beginning of this Pandemic beginning in mid-March. We have taken advantage of all the financial support avenues available to include the Paycheck Protection Program, HHS Funding, and HRSA COVID-19 Funding."

To date, HMS has not furloughed or reduced staffing due to these losses and is doing everything possible to secure jobs through the Pandemic. The staff at Tu Casa and PSR were offered other positions within HMS to support the ongoing coverage needs HMS is experiencing due to the employees who are continually being placed on quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19, potential exposure, or general illnesses. To date, 11 HMS employees have tested positive for COVID-19, while over 120 of its 257 employees have either been quarantined or have voluntarily taken advantage of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act – Emergency Paid Sick Leave or Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion.

HMS continues to work closely with the New Mexico Environmental Department and follows all NMDOH COVID-19 Safe Practices to include immediate contact tracing, assessment of low or high-risk exposures, and ongoing COVID-19 testing for patients, the community, and its employees. To date, HMS has performed over 6,300 COVID-19 tests in Hidalgo and Grant counties and has provided over 1,800 Seasonal Flu Vaccinations to its patients, employees, and the public. "HMS is working diligently to provide needed health care services during the most difficult time in our history." From the beginning of the Pandemic, HMS had three stated goals: 1) Continue to provide needed healthcare services to the communities we serve; 2) Do everything possible to secure jobs at HMS; and 3) Keep our patients, employees, and communities safe," according to Dan Otero. HMS wants to reassure our patients and the community that all possible efforts are being made to provide safe and high-quality healthcare during this Pandemic.

Local Weather

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Four NEW classifieds for furniture and an REI screen house

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110