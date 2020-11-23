facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham started the press conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with the updated case numbers for the state. "The rapid escalation and rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have reached a grim milestone in this country," she said.

"The numbers will keep increasing. We really need to take this reset seriously," Grisham said. "Everyone's got to do a better job, and I appreciate that we're all working hard to do that."

Grisham said the virus is affecting people in all age groups, even those without "underlying conditions." "This is a deadly virus," she said. "It is also a virus that is leaving people with chronic conditions."

"When we have infections," Grisham said, "I don't understand this national debate. Even if you're asymptomatic or if you have few symptoms, it still means spread, and people will die."

Grisham said the reset is important for getting the virus under control. "This is rough, and small businesses are struggling. But if we don't do this we will overwhelm our healthcare systems."

She said "we can come up with ways to come together and make safe decisions."We haven't had meaningful familial interactions since this virus [began], it's going to be hard."

Dr. David Scrase began his portion of the presentation by reminding New Mexicans to wear masks. "Masks can help protect us, as well as others," he said. "As a wearer you can be more protected if both people are wearing masks, and multiple layers of fabric are better."

Scrase said a common question is why masks ought to be worn, when they don't always work. "There's no reason to doubt the mask," Scrase said. "Masks reduce the risk by 75%, but remember the other behaviors like keeping distance."

People also ask why cases are so high with a mask mandate in place. "The public health order itself doesn't reduce cases, it's whether New Mexicans are complying." Scrase said that once case numbers are out of control, it is very hard to stop the spread.

But as for mask wearing, "It's something we can all do," he said. "Not everyone is a public health expert, but every person can wear a mask."

Scrase shared the most current data but for the first week he did not share the gating criteria since the state is so far from being safe to reopen.

He recommends flexibility when facing this Thanksgiving. "Try virtual meals, zoom meanings, household games, and shopping online."

"The country is at a breaking point, and New Mexico has less of everything," Grisham said. She said New Mexicans are working hard to get tested and sometimes they cannot. "It's what we don't want. We're working to expand testing. When there is an exponential increase, we run out of people to carry out the testing. Were are stretched incredibly thin."

"Given the current infection rate, we have the laboratory capacity, but personnel is a real problem," Grisham said. "We can't solve the testing problem by opening more testing sites."

The legislative special session happens Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Grisham said the focus will be on COVID-19 supplemental programs that help individuals and small businesses that are struggling.

When asked about school districts altering schedules to allow for quarantine due to teacher travel for the holidays, Grisham said she is concerned about any workers that are traveling. "You put your community and your whole family at risk," she said. "Shame on any person anywhere in the country that doesn't take this to heart." Grisham said she appreciates businesses being proactive about safety, but travel should not even be happening from one neighborhood to another.

For the full slideshow, click here.

Local Weather

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Four NEW classifieds for furniture and an REI screen house

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110