Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham started the press conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with the updated case numbers for the state. "The rapid escalation and rise in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths have reached a grim milestone in this country," she said.

"The numbers will keep increasing. We really need to take this reset seriously," Grisham said. "Everyone's got to do a better job, and I appreciate that we're all working hard to do that."

Grisham said the virus is affecting people in all age groups, even those without "underlying conditions." "This is a deadly virus," she said. "It is also a virus that is leaving people with chronic conditions."

"When we have infections," Grisham said, "I don't understand this national debate. Even if you're asymptomatic or if you have few symptoms, it still means spread, and people will die."

Grisham said the reset is important for getting the virus under control. "This is rough, and small businesses are struggling. But if we don't do this we will overwhelm our healthcare systems."

She said "we can come up with ways to come together and make safe decisions."We haven't had meaningful familial interactions since this virus [began], it's going to be hard."

Dr. David Scrase began his portion of the presentation by reminding New Mexicans to wear masks. "Masks can help protect us, as well as others," he said. "As a wearer you can be more protected if both people are wearing masks, and multiple layers of fabric are better."

Scrase said a common question is why masks ought to be worn, when they don't always work. "There's no reason to doubt the mask," Scrase said. "Masks reduce the risk by 75%, but remember the other behaviors like keeping distance."

People also ask why cases are so high with a mask mandate in place. "The public health order itself doesn't reduce cases, it's whether New Mexicans are complying." Scrase said that once case numbers are out of control, it is very hard to stop the spread.

But as for mask wearing, "It's something we can all do," he said. "Not everyone is a public health expert, but every person can wear a mask."

Scrase shared the most current data but for the first week he did not share the gating criteria since the state is so far from being safe to reopen.

He recommends flexibility when facing this Thanksgiving. "Try virtual meals, zoom meanings, household games, and shopping online."

"The country is at a breaking point, and New Mexico has less of everything," Grisham said. She said New Mexicans are working hard to get tested and sometimes they cannot. "It's what we don't want. We're working to expand testing. When there is an exponential increase, we run out of people to carry out the testing. Were are stretched incredibly thin."

"Given the current infection rate, we have the laboratory capacity, but personnel is a real problem," Grisham said. "We can't solve the testing problem by opening more testing sites."

The legislative special session happens Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Grisham said the focus will be on COVID-19 supplemental programs that help individuals and small businesses that are struggling.

When asked about school districts altering schedules to allow for quarantine due to teacher travel for the holidays, Grisham said she is concerned about any workers that are traveling. "You put your community and your whole family at risk," she said. "Shame on any person anywhere in the country that doesn't take this to heart." Grisham said she appreciates businesses being proactive about safety, but travel should not even be happening from one neighborhood to another.

