By Mary Alice Murphy

Most of The Gila Regional Medical Center Governing Board meeting on Nov. 19, 2020 took place in executive session that began about two minutes after opening the meeting.

When they came out of executive session Chair Alicia Edwards noted that nothing was discussed other than that allowed, and no action was taken.

The first update was from Interim Chief Executive Officer Scott Landrum. He clarified something he had said earlier that day in his report to the Grant County Commission at its regular meeting in the morning.

"While there are a lot of COVID cases in the area and a surge across the country, we are not experiencing that in our hospital," Landrum said. "We had a medical staff meeting yesterday (Nov. 18, 2020) about our surge plan to remind everybody that if we got to that point, what we would do, including bringing in HMS (Hidalgo Medical Services) physicians, cancelling surgeries and such. Yes, I want to acknowledge there is a surge in other parts of New Mexico, certainly also in El Paso, Texas. We are not experiencing that sort of thing at our hospital. Yesterday at one point in our hospital, we had one. Numbers can change from morning to night. We are not at a surge at Gila Regional. We have plenty of beds and ventilators. And if people have need of our services, we are available to take care of them."

He continued by saying: "Second on my agenda, I would like to mention that I have a piece of equipment that usually would come before you, but this was an emergency situation. One of our autoclaves went down, and we had it fixed four times. An auto-clave provides sterilization for medical instruments. We have more than one, so we are still able to use them for surgeries. We need to replace this one, and it's beyond my limit. It costs $75,000, so I wanted to make you aware of that. I know our CFO (chief financial officer) will talk about our finances later. He has some good news related to our switch from PPS to CAH. Not to steal his thunder, but I want to say that we are improving, continuing to improve every month. We are striving to get to break even. We are not there yet, but we will be giving you the information on that. We are not yet going to introduce our new revenue cycle person, Brenda Perry. She is here, and I think our CFO plans to bring her to your next meeting to talk about, actually discuss some things. We want her to have a really good report for you. We had a meeting last week with one of our very valuable consultants, Ms. Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Government executive director). This is with regard with going forward with our requests for Prospectors (for state capital outlay funds). We've had an ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) list that we've looked at. It's your list, and Priscilla is helping us with that. Some other things are in process that we are seeking funds for. I don't think we're at the point of getting them yet, but it's looking positive for our roof and our heat and air. At our next meeting, we will be looking at our proposal for where we're going with our new radiology group, as several of our current group are retiring. I have a call, I believe tomorrow, with Mr. (Dan) Otero at HMS. We have agreed to share a consultant to look at the continuum of care for behavioral health in the community. It was Dan's suggestion, and he actually has someone he can bring in to look at what HMS is doing, bring them in and get our BHU (behavioral health unit) up and running again and what that would look like."

"Finally, what I know we have talked about and going forward," Landrum continued. "We had a meeting with two of our board members and with our marketing director. She has a list of things she is working on. One is communication that we are doing at the hospital. Five days a week, we have a clinical huddle, a hospital word for a meeting, where our providers, our nurses, our PT (physical therapy) meet to discuss the hand off of care of the patient at shift changes. That's done in just about every hospital. In addition, we have a safety operation five days a week at 8:30 every morning. We are doing it virtually now. We are congregating in our conference room, our board room, in our nursing area, in our medical area and up on the hill in our contracts and compliance area, where everybody reports in, so all the directors know what's going on in the hospital. We're taking notes of that. What we've started doing is a weekly newsletter within the hospital to keep all our employees up to date on what we're doing. We're also sending it to the board members and all our physicians. I think it is very positive. Madame Chair also sent out a letter to staff on where the board thinks we are going, the challenges ahead. I thought it was a very nice letter."

Next on the agenda was the Chief Nursing report from Kelly Rodriguez. She highlighted that her department had "wrapped up the Baby Friendly virtual survey. It will take 8-10 weeks to get the report. Mary Gruska and her team did a wonderful job with all their questions, so we remain a Baby Friendly hospital. In addition to that we continue to work on quality and safety issues in nursing for better quality care and safety for our patients. And, we continue to recruit for open positions. We will attend a surgical tech virtual job fair and hopefully, we will be successful and able to recruit to our one open position in surgical services. They are hard to come by, so we jumped on it. My staff recognition for this month is Edwin Johnson, a respiratory therapist in our cardo-pulmonary department. He does a wonderful job in our facility. He started out as a CNA (certified nurse assistant), went to school and became a respiratory therapist, so we're very proud of him. Additionally, I would like to recognize Jeanette Medina as she is one of our ER charge nurses and does a phenomenal job keeping the flow going in the emergency room. Last weekend was New Mexico Nursing Excellence Month. More than 200 nurses across the state were nominated for 20 awards, and we nominated Gwen Burns for rural practice. I want to recognize her for her exceptional nursing. On our COVID surge planning, as we see the surge across the county, state and country, we continue to ask our community to wear your mask, practice good hand hygiene, and please don't travel, if you don't have to. Stay at home and don't gather in large groups. Make sure you are taking care of yourself. If you are in need of care, we are there to take care of you. Our emergency room providers, as well as our hospitalist, if need be, will evaluate you. If you require to be admitted, you will be admitted. If you require further attention outside of our scope, we will work diligently to get you to the next level of care. Our infection prevention nurse, William Hemmer, constantly is monitoring our county numbers, as well as the surrounding areas. He looks at the numbers and gives us a score. If our score gets above 9, we stop visitation to our facility, which we have done over the past couple of weeks. If we continue to score above 9, we will start to stage certain parts of our surge plan. Some of those are a tent, a respiratory staging tent in the EMS ambulance bay. This is to deal with a surge in either respiratory patients or other patients. We want to keep them separate. If we need it in our inpatient areas, we will put up temporary walls to isolate out our ICU, which is where most of our COVID patients will be housed, if they are admitted to our facility. We continue to work through our surge plan, based on our county numbers and our surrounding area numbers. Our infectious prevention nurse is working with the Department of Health. Margaret Diaz is the nurse at our health department, and has set up staff testing, so if we have the need, William will be able to swab our staff and send those swabs to the DOH, which will then send it off. This is a PCR test, not a rapid test, but it's for those who believe they have been exposed to COVID and need to be tested. We continue to utilize our resources for supplies, and we monitor those daily."

Governing Board member Harry Browne asked why the hospital is using the public health department for swabbing staff.

Rodriguez explained that Hemmer queried the department and received testing supplies the DOH sent, "so we return them, and they send them out. We are thankful for the help."

Edwards said: "There is so much conflicting information. People are afraid of getting sick. Every little cough is oh my gosh, do I have COVID? What happens if someone comes to the hospital and what is the process."

Rodriguez said the hospital follows all the CDC recommendations. "If you feel you have been exposed by primary exposure, or even secondary, but you are asymptomatic, we encourage you to go see your primary care provider or go to the Department of Health to be swabbed. If you are symptomatic, with a cough, fever, loss of taste or smell, and just generally not feeling well, call ahead to the emergency room at 575-538-4050. Tell them you are not feeling well, and they will ask you questions. Tell them what car you will arrive in and how long it will take you to get there. You can wait in the car and they will do a rapid test, or if your oxygen level is low, they will usher you into a room with reverse air flow. Of course, they will be wearing their PPE (personal protective equipment), when they come out to your car. If you desperately need attention, come to the ER. When you are in the car or a room, we will swab you. If you need a chest X-ray, you will get one. A doctor will decide if you need medication or if you need to be admitted."

Edwards asked how many people that come to the hospital with COVID-like symptoms are admitted versus being sent home.

"We have a very small number of admissions for COVID right now," Rodriguez said. "It is not stressing our system. Most people can go home and medicate to recuperate. They will be given instructions on what to do and when they should come back to the facility. If they continue to decline, they should come to the hospital or call 911."

CFO Richard Alesch gave the financial report. "For October, we had $15.8 million gross patient revenue, which exceeded the previous three months, as well as our budget. That was attributed to an increase in acute inpatients, newborns, as well as high volumes in emergencies and outpatient services. Operating expenses of $5.9 million were $390,000 higher than budgeted. In October, we had a $796,000 loss, which was $97,000 higher than budgeted. Our acute-stays budget was higher, due to longer stays. The emergency room and outpatient services continue to be very busy, exceeding the budget, as well as that of the previous three months. Surgeries were higher than budgeted and more than the previous three months. The Family Clinic volumes are up about 12 percent over the previous three months. Our new revenue cycle person, Brenda Perry will share more information at the December meeting. We are looking forward to bringing her to the meeting. And we have good news regarding the rebilling from PPS to critical access. The take back and the pay back will be handled on the same remittance device, which is very good news for us."

Browne asked about the previous administration reports, which focused on earnings before depreciation. "Why do you do it after depreciation?"

Alesch said: "If we look at the EBIDA (earning before interest, depreciation, and amortization), the EBIDA for October would be $400,000. Depreciation is about the same every month unless there is new capital or capital is dropping off. The interest portion is not significant, because we don't have any debt. We can include both in future reports."

The next report was from the Chief of Staff Dr. Brian Robinson, who was not present, so Landrum presented his written report. The Medical Executive Committee met to set up a nominating committee to choose chief of staff, vice chief of staff and secretary. Two physicians are running for chief of staff, Dr. Robinson and Dr. Victor Nwachuku; one candidate for vice chief of staff is the current vice chief Dr. Colicia Meyerowitz; and for secretary Dr. Norman Ratliff. The officers will be chosen at the general medical staff meeting in December. The credentialing report was discussed in the executive session. Nothing new came from the peer review, bylaws and continuing medical education committees, nor from the medicine, perinatal and surgery departments.

For the HealthTechS3 report, HTS3 Chief Clinical Officer Carolyn St. Charles was on the telephone. "(Vice President of Interim Services) Mike Lieb is doing interviews with the 10 CEO finalists and doing references and credential checks. When they are winnowed down, Mike will present the candidates to the board, fairly soon after Thanksgiving. An interim revenue cycle director started this week, and a new patient access director will also start this month."

No old business, but new business had two action items.

Landrum said the two action items are related. They have to do with cigarette tax funds. The bond issue is retired with cigarette tax funds. "The first item is for the board to grant approval to refinance the bond at about a $300,000 savings. We are very supportive of that. The second is approval of execution of the closing package documents for issuance of bond proceeds. Where the hospital will benefit from this is about $1.1 million. We've already been through the hearing. There is about $835,000 that goes to improvement of the electronic heath records for the Cancer Center. About $350,000 goes to defray expenses in the pharmacy renovation for hoods and areas where we mix cancer drugs. The pharmacy will open again on Monday. We are very happy to have grant funds to help us defray expenses at the hospital to serve folks in Grant and surrounding counties."

Edwards noted that, in fact, these resolutions are giving her permission to sign documents that are not prepared yet. "The reason is because there is still stuff in process, but they have to be signed before our December meeting. You're giving me permission to sign these documents."

Both resolutions were approved. The Governing Board members also approved the medical staff credentialing report as presented in the executive session.

The meeting adjourned.