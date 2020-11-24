The Grant County Cattlegrowers purchased a "Grant County-bred, locally raised steer" at the 2020 Grant County Junior Livestock sale. The meat was processed and then distributed to local school Home Economics programs for beef preparation lessons. The Grant County Copper CowBelles assisted with the project with some of the monies needed for processing.
Grant County Cattlegrowers buy beef at Jr. Livestock Auction 2020
From left are Cattlegrowers President Buddy Eby with Cliff High School Home Ec teacher Stephanie Tedford, Grant County Cattle Growers Sec/Treas. Laura Frost, Copper CowBelles Treasurer Tenisha Fell.
From left are Eby, Frost, Silver High Culinary Arts Instructor Emmarie Flores and Fell.
From left are Calvary Chapel student Hayden Smith, Teacher Julie Smith, student Daniel Smith, Frost, Fell, Eby
From left are Eby, Cobre High Culinary Instructor Cheryl Holland, Fell, Frost
Accepting Beef for El Grito Headstart from left are Todd Pugmire for principal Misty Pugmire, Frost, Eby.
