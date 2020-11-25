Twenty-three additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,873 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
576 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
124 new cases in Chaves County
21 new cases in Cibola County
11 new cases in Colfax County
36 new cases in Curry County
223 new cases in Doña Ana County
35 new cases in Eddy County
6 new cases in Grant County
6 new cases in Guadalupe County
4 new cases in Hidalgo County
95 new cases in Lea County
23 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
19 new cases in Luna County
116 new cases in McKinley County
25 new cases in Otero County
6 new cases in Quay County
37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
22 new cases in Roosevelt County
130 new cases in Sandoval County
116 new cases in San Juan County
2 new cases in San Miguel County
114 new cases in Santa Fe County
5 new cases in Sierra County
9 new cases in Socorro County
28 new cases in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
59 new cases in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 20s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.
A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from San Juan County.
A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,451.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 25, are:
87121 – 100
87114 – 69
88201 – 62
88240 – 62
87105 – 57
87507 – 50
87111 – 45
87120 – 44
87401 – 43
88203 – 43
Previously reported numbers included thirteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, two in Cibola County, one in Eddy County, one in Lincoln County, one in Luna County, one in Roosevelt County, three in Santa Fe County) and five cases in Doña Ana that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 88,102 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 23,734
Catron County: 34
Chaves County: 4,216
Cibola County: 1,532
Colfax County: 170
Curry County: 3,012
De Baca County: 38
Doña Ana County: 12,694
Eddy County: 2,755
Grant County: 447
Guadalupe County: 115
Harding County: 5
Hidalgo County: 175
Lea County: 3,927
Lincoln County: 714
Los Alamos County: 122
Luna County: 1,854
McKinley County: 6,648
Mora County: 34
Otero County: 1,308
Quay County: 217
Rio Arriba County: 1,196
Roosevelt County: 943
Sandoval County: 4,535
San Juan County: 5,515
San Miguel County: 386
Santa Fe County: 4,614
Sierra County: 291
Socorro County: 569
Taos County: 755
Torrance County: 277
Union County: 107
Valencia County: 2,602
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 382
Otero County Prison Facility: 426
Otero County Processing Center: 193
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 203
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 66
Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 94
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53
Otero County Prison Facility: 475
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
Roswell Correctional Center: 223
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
As of today, there are 897 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 30,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Raton
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Manor in Deming
Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,873 new cases, totaling 88,102
Twenty-three additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,873 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
576 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
124 new cases in Chaves County
21 new cases in Cibola County
11 new cases in Colfax County
36 new cases in Curry County
223 new cases in Doña Ana County
35 new cases in Eddy County
6 new cases in Grant County
6 new cases in Guadalupe County
4 new cases in Hidalgo County
95 new cases in Lea County
23 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
19 new cases in Luna County
116 new cases in McKinley County
25 new cases in Otero County
6 new cases in Quay County
37 new cases in Rio Arriba County
22 new cases in Roosevelt County
130 new cases in Sandoval County
116 new cases in San Juan County
2 new cases in San Miguel County
114 new cases in Santa Fe County
5 new cases in Sierra County
9 new cases in Socorro County
28 new cases in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
59 new cases in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
4 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported twenty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 20s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Artesia.
A male in his 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from San Juan County.
A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center in Taos.
A female in her 80s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,451.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 25, are:
87121 – 100
87114 – 69
88201 – 62
88240 – 62
87105 – 57
87507 – 50
87111 – 45
87120 – 44
87401 – 43
88203 – 43
Previously reported numbers included thirteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, two in Cibola County, one in Eddy County, one in Lincoln County, one in Luna County, one in Roosevelt County, three in Santa Fe County) and five cases in Doña Ana that were not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 88,102 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 23,734
Catron County: 34
Chaves County: 4,216
Cibola County: 1,532
Colfax County: 170
Curry County: 3,012
De Baca County: 38
Doña Ana County: 12,694
Eddy County: 2,755
Grant County: 447
Guadalupe County: 115
Harding County: 5
Hidalgo County: 175
Lea County: 3,927
Lincoln County: 714
Los Alamos County: 122
Luna County: 1,854
McKinley County: 6,648
Mora County: 34
Otero County: 1,308
Quay County: 217
Rio Arriba County: 1,196
Roosevelt County: 943
Sandoval County: 4,535
San Juan County: 5,515
San Miguel County: 386
Santa Fe County: 4,614
Sierra County: 291
Socorro County: 569
Taos County: 755
Torrance County: 277
Union County: 107
Valencia County: 2,602
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 382
Otero County Prison Facility: 426
Otero County Processing Center: 193
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 203
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 66
Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 94
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53
Otero County Prison Facility: 475
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
Roswell Correctional Center: 223
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
As of today, there are 897 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 30,170 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Raton
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Manor in Deming
Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.