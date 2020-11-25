Deming, NM – On November 24, 2020, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Deming Police Department.
On November 24, 2020, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Deming Police Department (DPD) was notified regarding a male subject, later identified as Lorenzo Aguilar (37) of Deming, who was known to have a felony arrest warrant. Aguilar was reported to be on Birch Street in Deming, NM. When officers arrived on scene, they observed Aguilar in a vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle Aguilar fled and a pursuit was initiated.
DPD officers pursed Aguilar who, during the pursuit, exceeded speeds of 100 mph within the city of Deming. As Aguilar attempted to elude officers, he crashed into a wall at the corner of Pine and Zinc. Aguilar exited his vehicle and ran south on Zinc. A DPD officer chased Aguilar behind a house on Spruce St. A second DPD officer arrived and Aguilar fired shots at the officers. Two DPD officers returned fire striking Aguilar.
The officers rendered emergency aid to Aguilar until EMS arrived. He was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Deming, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The identities of the officers involved in this incident will not be released until interviews are completed. For information regarding administrative actions on the officers and Aguilar’s outstanding warrant, please contact the Deming Police Department. No officers were injured during the incident. This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the district attorney’s office for review.
When more information is available State Police will send out an additional press release.