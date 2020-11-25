facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

Deming, NM – On November 24, 2020, the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted to investigate a police shooting involving the Deming Police Department. 

On November 24, 2020, at approximately 12:47 p.m., the Deming Police Department (DPD) was notified regarding a male subject, later identified as Lorenzo Aguilar (37) of Deming, who was known to have a felony arrest warrant. Aguilar was reported to be on Birch Street in Deming, NM. When officers arrived on scene, they observed Aguilar in a vehicle. As officers approached the vehicle Aguilar fled and a pursuit was initiated. 

DPD officers pursed Aguilar who, during the pursuit, exceeded speeds of 100 mph within the city of Deming. As Aguilar attempted to elude officers, he crashed into a wall at the corner of Pine and Zinc. Aguilar exited his vehicle and ran south on Zinc. A DPD officer chased Aguilar behind a house on Spruce St. A second DPD officer arrived and Aguilar fired shots at the officers. Two DPD officers returned fire striking Aguilar. 

The officers rendered emergency aid to Aguilar until EMS arrived. He was transported by emergency personnel to an area hospital in Deming, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The identities of the officers involved in this incident will not be released until interviews are completed. For information regarding administrative actions on the officers and Aguilar’s outstanding warrant, please contact the Deming Police Department. No officers were injured during the incident. This investigation remains active and is being led by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau. Upon completion of the investigation, this case will be given to the district attorney’s office for review.

When more information is available State Police will send out an additional press release.

Local Weather

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Four NEW classifieds for furniture and an REI screen house

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110