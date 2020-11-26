Eighteen additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,708 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

671 new cases in Bernalillo County

66 new cases in Chaves County

10 new cases in Cibola County

3 new cases in Colfax County

26 new cases in Curry County

3 new cases in De Baca County

182 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

54 new cases in Lea County

30 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

7 new cases in Luna County

100 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

25 new cases in Rio Arriba County

14 new cases in Roosevelt County

120 new cases in Sandoval County

119 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

84 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Socorro County

8 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

10 new cases in Union County

78 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

The Department of Health on Thursday reported eighteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

A fourth female in her 70s from Bernalillo County.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

A second female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A male in in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces.

A second male in in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County.

A female in her 60s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Miguel County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Kingston Residence of Santa Fe facility.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,469.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Nov. 25, are:

87121 – 114

87114 – 69

87105 – 54

87507 – 51

87120 – 49

87123 – 48

87124 – 42

87112 – 41

87031 – 40

87301 - 40

Previously reported numbers included fourteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (10 in Bernalillo County, two in Roosevelt County, two in San Juan County) – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County, five cases in Union County and one in Valencia County have been determined to be among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 89,796 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 24,393

Catron County: 34

Chaves County: 4,282

Cibola County: 1,542

Colfax County: 173

Curry County: 3,038

De Baca County: 41

Doña Ana County: 12,877

Eddy County: 2,784

Grant County: 460

Guadalupe County: 119

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 179

Lea County: 3,981

Lincoln County: 744

Los Alamos County: 124

Luna County: 1,861

McKinley County: 6,748

Mora County: 34

Otero County: 1,325

Quay County: 218

Rio Arriba County: 1,221

Roosevelt County: 955

Sandoval County: 4,655

San Juan County: 5,632

San Miguel County: 394

Santa Fe County: 4,698

Sierra County: 294

Socorro County: 575

Taos County: 763

Torrance County: 282

Union County: 112

Valencia County: 2,679

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385

Otero County Prison Facility: 426

Otero County Processing Center: 193

Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 204

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 67

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 101

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 53

Otero County Prison Facility: 475

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 146

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5

As of today, there are 880 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 30,777 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.