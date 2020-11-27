Thirty-Five additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 2,076 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
746 new cases in Bernalillo County
86 new cases in Chaves County
57 new cases in Cibola County
21 new cases in Colfax County
46 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
98 new cases in Doña Ana County
55 new cases in Eddy County
4 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
98 new cases in Lea County
9 new cases in Lincoln County
5 new cases in Los Alamos County
25 new cases in Luna County
100 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
8 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
27 new cases in Rio Arriba County
6 new cases in Roosevelt County
168 new cases in Sandoval County
121 new cases in San Juan County
8 new cases in San Miguel County
145 new cases in Santa Fe County
28 new cases in Sierra County
16 new cases in Socorro County
31 new cases in Taos County
11 new cases in Torrance County
2 new cases in Union County
131 new cases in Valencia County
19 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
The Department of Health on Friday reported thirty-five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
A male in his 40s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
A male in his 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of Retirement Ranches in Clovis.
A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
A male in his 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from Quay County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from San Juan County.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.
A second male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Montecito in Santa Fe facility.
A second female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.
A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe.
A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A second female in her 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
A second female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
A third female in her 70s from Taos County. The individual was a resident of the Taos Living Center.
A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,504.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 27, are:
87121 – 130
87105 – 83
87031 – 75
87507 – 70
87114 – 66
87120 – 54
87124 – 53
87111 – 52
88203 – 49
88240 - 47
Previously reported numbers included sixteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, seven in Lea County, one in Lincoln County, two in McKinley County, three in Santa Fe County); two cases that were not lab-confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Valencia County) – these have now been corrected. Previously reported numbers in correctional facilities included one additional case in the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center that had been previously identified as a Bernalillo County resident and one case of a Doña Ana County resident that had been previously identified as an inmate at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 91,852 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 25,134
Catron County: 34
Chaves County: 4,368
Cibola County: 1,599
Colfax County: 194
Curry County: 3,084
De Baca County: 42
Doña Ana County: 12,976
Eddy County: 2,839
Grant County: 464
Guadalupe County: 119
Harding County: 6
Hidalgo County: 181
Lea County: 4,072
Lincoln County: 752
Los Alamos County: 129
Luna County: 1,886
McKinley County: 6,846
Mora County: 35
Otero County: 1,333
Quay County: 219
Rio Arriba County: 1,248
Roosevelt County: 961
Sandoval County: 4,823
San Juan County: 5,753
San Miguel County: 402
Santa Fe County: 4,838
Sierra County: 322
Socorro County: 591
Taos County: 794
Torrance County: 293
Union County: 114
Valencia County: 2,809
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 385
Otero County Prison Facility: 426
Otero County Processing Center: 193
Torrance County Detention Facility: 44
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 204
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 67
Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 101
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 54
Otero County Prison Facility: 475
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 104
Roswell Correctional Center: 223
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 164
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 1
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
As of today, there are 874 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 31,102 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Raton
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Grace Adult Care Homes in Albuquerque
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lotus Care Homes Galaxia in Albuquerque
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
Mimbres Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Manor in Deming
Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.