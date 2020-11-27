By Mary Alice Murphy

Steven Chavira, Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce executive director, led off the meeting by saying the chamber tries to provide meetings that address a subject that is of interest to the membership.

He announced that a community workforce group tasked with developing the local workforce had applied for and received an Economic Development Administration award for $500,000, not only to revitalize the local economy but to help bolster the economic recovery from COVID.

"The grant brings together the chamber, the schools, the county and the city on resiliency and business growth and to aid in recovery for businesses from COVID-19," Chavira said.

Silver Consolidated Schools Associate Superintendent Curtis Clough said he is in his third year in the position. "The Community Workforce Alliance was incorporated as a non-profit. The 13-member board will lead the efforts. They are also considering hiring a permanent executive director. We appreciate Steve's participation in the group. When I asked him to help, he immediately said yes. This is a county-wide effort. The $500,000 over three years will plant the seeds to keep it going. Sustainability will make sure it remains part of the conversation."

Chavira said the kick-off meeting for the grant would take place after the first of the year. "2020 has been an interesting year. Thanks to a lot of efforts, we are working hard to make sure the effects of COVID are mitigated."

He said the next steps task force convened in April of this year, with 50 or more businesses taking part to talk about how to safely open up and stay open. "We are in the midst of the second shutdown. I'm excited to hear from experts in the county."

Chavira shared a couple of short videos, which has been created by SkyWest Media. One was a group of community members, one by one, talking to those who would watch the video and the last was by Commissioner Alicia Edwards. All asked community members to use safe practices to stay safe from COVID. Edwards also noted that Gila Regional Medical Center, of which she is the chairman of the governing board, has plenty of beds and enough ventilators, should the hospital face a surge in COVID patients.

The chamber director then introduced the speakers from the task force that is meeting regularly to address COVID. The three speakers would be Renee Despres, a health researcher and writer with an extensive history of addressing health policy; Ken Sexton, with a background in research at the University of North Carolina School of Public Health; and Jim and Debbie Nennich, owners of W and N Enterprises, which owns 17 stores, including the Food Baskets, Snappy Marts, a restaurant and liquor store, as well as gas stations, and they employ 225 people in the community.

Despres said she started talking to the county commissioners in January. "I spoke with Edwards and (Commissioner Harry) Browne when I saw this infectious disease coming out of China and it really concerned me. Through our conversations, they helped move the response when we all realized how deep and broad a response was needed from every aspect of our community on this issue. That's how the task force began. It's growing almost daily."

She said Silver City Assistant Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Jeff Fell has also come on board with the task force and has been a great help.

"Today I want to focus on what you are facing in the business world," Despres continued. "COVID has been impacting businesses in different ways. Obviously, retail has especially been hit. I'm encouraging people to think instead of shutting and reopening to think of tightening and loosening of restrictions. Tightening and loosening is what we need to do with nuance for ourselves, our employees and our customers. It is really walking a fine line, rather than thinking completely open or completely shut. Some big things I've heard people are worried about are strategies."

Chavira said he would welcome questions. Basically, he said, what happened at the special session of the legislature that day was that the state would encourage companies to do regular testing of all their employees to keep them off the closure list.

Despres said she believes more screenings are important. "We haven't had enough screenings, enough testing, as well as not enough contact tracing. The way to get out of this mess really is to test, trace, isolate. We need to box the virus in whenever it appears. That is our core piece. So, what the governor is trying to do is the test and trace to box it in. When we began this, the complete shutdown was a blunt tool. We didn't know where the virus was. With more testing, it's possible to know where it is. The practicality of the shutdown especially in rural areas is problematic. With testing and turnaround times, with delayed testing, I'm not sure if we have the capacity right now."

Fell said technically the town is a business. "The first thing I thought of when I heard what she (the governor) said was that this agreement to test proactively is a good thing for business owners. One side of me thinks it's a good idea. The other side of me says but the labs are already overwhelmed. We had five people tested last week and we still have no results (as of Tuesday). There's no accounting time for the number of employees, and four rapid tests and you're closed. I think requiring more tests will overwhelm an already overwhelmed system."

Chavira said he wanted to make sure to hear the business perspective. This agreement gives businesses options to stay open. "I want to hear the downside."

Despres said: "A test is only a test. You can be exposed on Sunday, get tested over a number of days and it's negative. Then you get a roaring cough and a COVID case a few days later. This test is not foolproof. The person needs to reach a certain amount of the virus for it to show up. Do we need to continue to develop rapid tests? Yes."

Sexton said it's best to get tested frequently. Taiwan kept the virus at bay by testing frequently. "We need to have local labs, but that's a tall order."

Jim Nennich noted that more testing more often can also shorten quarantine time to a shorter than 14-day quarantine. "Our policy is if you're showing symptoms, you stay home. We test for temperature and ask how the employee is feeling every time they come into the store."

Debbie Nennich said test results are taking anywhere from three to 10 days to come back. "We follow the food handler safety regulations. If a person has even just the sniffles or whatever, we don't want them working. If they appear not to be well, we send them home."

"If an employee is within the six-foot social distance, we use the three-minute rule," Jim Nennich said. "Also, they have to wear masks and gloves and are wiping down surfaces constantly. We ask if within the last month they have traveled to Texas or Arizona. We have had only two positive tests altogether at our many locations."

Chavira asked what the best path forward is.

Despres replied that employers need to educate their employees on how the virus acts. They need to do good employee education on why the virus is dangerous. Instead of coming out with an order to shut down everything, the employers need to do some really good risk education. "You can look at your policies for telework, your leave policy and your policy on how you will support your workers while they are on leave. Testing is important, but without contact tracing, it's not terribly effective. We need to know where the person got it, so we can box it in."

Chavira noted that everyone has to make sure to keep masks and social distancing processes in place.

Despres said that in Vermont, the state put an early focus on vulnerable populations. "The virus can spread to other populations, so they tried delivering meals to the vulnerable. In New York City, they will deliver meals to someone and even send a dog walker, if needed. It's usually government funding paying for these services. The CARES Act funding ends at the end of December. From the employer perspective, paying the employee to stay home for 14 days will keep the entire group of employees safe."

She noted: "Priscilla (Lucero, Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) is doing great work getting funding for people. It's nobody's fault if they are not making money. They need to apply for sustaining funding. Priscilla has found a lot."

Sexton said it might be positive for businesses to think of themselves as an extended family with their employees and the community. Employers can send an important message that "you, as an employee need to keep yourself safe to keep your work family safe by behaving yourself in a healthy way when you go visit your friends, when you go shopping. Get in to shop and get out quick. Don't visit with all your friends along the way."

Chavira said it was a good point. "Our large retailers are putting together a message."

Lucero said: "A lot of dollars are available. As an example, she mentioned Housing Assistance. In my four-county region only 2.2 percent applied. I know there's more need out there. In Albuquerque 42 percent applied and the region that includes Doña Ana County had 14 percent apply. How does it compare to the unemployment rate? We're still dealing with a capacity issue and challenges in rural areas. You may not have email in rural areas. There's also a fear. They think it's too good to be true. It's one thing to talk about with employers. They know which of their employees may need funding assistance. We have 30 days in which to spend $15 million."

Chavira said during the process for the recent community grants, people didn't understand that it was a grant, not a loan, so they didn't have to pay it back. "It's difficult to get the message out."

Lucero said they are developing a database of all the businesses in the region. "It will be a mechanism to contact people."

Chavira also noted that "we are a very social community. We gather; we are friendly; everybody knows everybody, and everybody is related to everybody. A byproduct of what we talked about with the larger retailers, the message we have to get out is to create a designated shopper. Send only one shopper from the family, so that other families can also have one person shopping, not the whole family."

Debbie Nennich said their company is a diversified business. "We went to the restaurant when it went to takeout and delivery only and cut our staff there, but put them to work in the grocery store, where we needed more help, instead of leaving them employed. We sent eight different letters with the paychecks educating our employees about how to protect themselves, the workplace and their families, as well as some of the financial opportunities available. Our store managers have actually told a family of 5 that they are taking away spots for four other families who could be shopping."

She also said that in the case of a business the size of Walmart, shutting down the whole store after four positives is not a good idea. "It could be the cases were isolated in the bakery, for example. In that case, shut the bakery down, but not the whole store."

Some of their employees took leave to help their families. "I would like to let these employees know about the funding opportunities for housing, for example."

Jim Nennich said maybe the smaller businesses don't know about the opportunities for funding to maintain their employees.

Lucero said what she doesn't want to see is that they have to send the money back because they haven't figured out how to spend it, "when I know there's a need. I understand the challenges in a rural area. What if the Walmart was shut down and Food Baskets, too, then what would happen? I like the idea of shutting down the department rather than the whole store. When they revamp the programs, I will definitely keep you in the loop. It's all about communicating."

Debbie Nennich said both cases were in the same place, and contact tracing proved they didn't get the virus at work. "We have strong enforcement with the three-minute rule. You don't go into a space if there's another person there. You wait. And the space is wiped down in between people being in the space."

Jim Nennich said the 75 customers in a store has created a problem. "We try to encourage customers to do online ordering and do pickup. We also have signs up to educate customers to keep the spread from happening."

"Some of the employees are getting abuse from the customers, but I do think it's getting better," he continued. "I can see a different mentality now taking it more seriously."

Debbie said they asked customers at the restaurant to sign their name and give their phone numbers. Some fought it. "If I knew them, I told them I would contact them if I needed to. I also explained it was to keep them safe as well as others."

Fell said he has done a lot of research for the town into policy and guidelines for employees on what is a close contact. He has come up with guidelines on who is a close contact. "I love the Nennichs' plan with their three-minute rule." He said Despres had talked about boxing in the virus. "That's on a large scale. We can all have our boxes. Within each of the boxes, we can make a smaller box internally. We had a firefighter test positive. We could have kept that to one or two people if our guys had followed the distancing guidelines. They dropped their guard and did a training session. It increased the exposure from two to six with that one choice. It's an education at the employee level. These are choices you can make on your own. I've created a lot of policies and guidelines that I can share. I'll be more than happy to help employers. Everything is situation-dependent."

Sexton said he really liked the social distancing and 3-minute rules, especially for the larger droplets of the virus. "Particles can leak around the sides of the mask. But many of the particles are the size of cigarette smoke. The body is inhaling the virus. You have to have a certain dose of the virus in order to get infected. These small particles can travel 20 feet. If four or five people are in the break room at the same time, mask or no mask, a person can infect three others in a 15-minute time. Tell them to get in and get out. Crowd control is important."

Chavira said it brings it all into focus.

Despres said her parting comment is that COVID-19 "is with us. It will become endemic, so we need to think long-term how to innovate and how to move forward. The vaccine will be part of it, but there's no magic bullet here." She talked about the Swiss cheese model, where if a person takes their personal behavior, like the masking, the social distancing, all the communal behaviors, they need to be lined up, so the virus cannot get through the holes in the Swiss cheese. "Not only businesses that are essential, all the businesses that are keeping going. I'm so thankful for everyone who is keeping us safe."

Chavira concluded by saying: "It's very clear we will get through this. It won't be easy, but businesses will keep going. We just have to learn the right way to do it."

He also reminded those present that the minimum wage goes up in the state of New Mexico to $10.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021. "That's going to be hard for a lot of businesses that have been hit hard by the lockdowns. But it all gets better when we work together."

Debbie Nennich said because several members of her family are nurses, she is very aware of the need for sanitization. She also offered any help that businesses might need for educational purposes or just common sense solutions.

Chavira thanked her for her words, thanked everyone for being there and wished them Happy Thanksgiving.