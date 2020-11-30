The Virtual Tour of the Gila will be happening this upcoming weekend and you can watch the live broadcast on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. The 3 stage Virtual Tour of the Gila is scheduled for December 4- December 6, 2020.

The Virtual Tour of the Gila is a part of the Echelon Racing League, a diverse 8-race calendar, using modified, virtual versions of in-real-life courses. Our stage race is the second race on the calendar. The Echelon Racing League features men's and women's teams from across North America, as well as select esports and international teams. The league will recognize individual race winners, the series overall winners, and will have a $10,000 prize list, with equity to the men's and women's series.

The Echelon Racing League will be on the virtual platform RGT Cycling. What is unique about RGT is that they have the capability of making virtual versions of our real Tour of the Gila race courses. GPX files of our 3 courses, the Silver City Criterium, the Mogollon Road Race and the Gila Monster Road Race, were created and sent to RGT. The folks at RGT then created our in-real-life racecourses onto their cycling platform. When the Pro Men and Pro Women race this weekend's Virtual Tour of the Gila, they will be actually racing and experiencing, on-line, the road profiles that make up our Tour of the Gila. That is really cool!

Here is this weekend's Virtual Tour of the Gila race schedule:

Silver City Criterium: Friday, December 4

Pro Men: 4:00PM MST

Pro Women: 5:10 PM MST

Mogollon Road Race: Saturday, December 5

Pro Men: 10:00AM MST

Pro Women: 11:30AM MST

Gila Monster Road Race: Sunday, December 6

Pro Men: 9:00AM MST

Pro Women: 11:40AM MST

Here are the links for people to tune in to the live broadcasts:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLCRLwu_TI6CMCK3tVINvO3LL77qppkBV8



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EchelonRacingLeague/live/



Endurance.Tv: https://watch.endurancesports.tv/browse

The live broadcasts of the Virtual Tour of the Gila will certainly cover all the minute-to-minute happenings on the racecourses. But there will be a lot more going on. Local community members, from many areas of expertise, will also be a part of the live coverage providing their in-depth knowledge as to why southwest New Mexico is such a wonderful place. The whole point of doing the Virtual Tour of the Gila and the live broadcasts is to have the opportunity to reach a national and international audience. We want to let people know what a special place the Gila is and hopefully people will want to learn more about our area and will make plans to visit!

Here is a list of community members that will be participating in the live broadcasts:

• Lt Governor Howie Morales

• Silver City Mayor Ken Ladner

• Axie Navas: Director of the New Mexico Outdoor Division

• Alex Ocheltree, Owner of the Lyon & Campbell Ranch Headquarters, Gila, NM

• Joe Saenz: Owner of WolfHorse Outfitter, Santa Clara, NM

• Cynthia Bettison: WNMU University Museum Director

• Kathy Whiteman: WNMU Assistant Professor/ Director of the Outdoor Program

• Garrett Peltonen: WNMU Assistant professor of Kinesiology

• Jay Hemphill: WNMU Graphic Artist & Photography Specialist