Village of Santa Clara met for a Brief Meeting to Approve Several Items Under New Business at the November 12, 2020, Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico

On November 12, 2020, the Village of Santa Clara Council met for a regular meeting session through Zoom at 3:15 p.m. at the Village of Santa Clara town hall. Mayor Richard Bauch, Mayor Pro-Tem Albert Esparza, Trustee Patricia Montgomery, and Trustee Arnold Lopez were all present for the meeting. Trustee Olga Amador was absent from the meeting.

The following is a brief overview of the meeting.

The council began the meeting by reviewing and approving the agenda for the meetings and the minutes for the regular meeting held on October 29, 2020.

The council then reviewed and approved the department reports for November.

Mayor Richard Bauch for the Mayor's report stated that the new addressing system would go into effect starting on December 1, 2020.

"Please remind everyone to put up their new house number," Bauch said.

Under New Business, the council first reviewed a quote from Daylight Services for floor maintenance at Armory for quarterly $197.14 and monthly $149.19. The council later approved this item.

Next, the council reviewed a quote from Mira Loma Construction for $16,800 plus tax to complete the work on the Museum and theater that Americorps and YCC were not able to finish due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The council also approved this item after a brief discussion.

The council then reviewed and later approved the motion to move forward with the request for an amendment to the lease of the buildings located at Fort Bayard for the Quonset hut to sub-lease to the Marine Corps League.

The last item under New Business was the motion to approve the CARES funding for Utility Assistance Grant Applications received by 11-11-2020. This item was passed unanimously by the council.

The council reviewed the amendment to Title 8 of the Municipal Code – Public Utilities Chapters 1 through 3 and add Chapters 4 and 5. This item was again tabled for the next regular meeting.

This item has been tabled for the past three meetings to fix the wording and some of the typos found in the amendment.

Bauch stated that these corrections had not been made yet and he asked to table the amendment again for the next meeting.

After going into a brief closed session, the council came back to make a motion to approve the recommendation to go out to the public to advertise for a new Maintenance Supervisor.

The next regular meeting will be held on December 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. via Zoom.