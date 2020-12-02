By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer responded to a welfare check on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 11:50 p.m., at 2035 N. Pinos Altos Road. The Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority had informed the officer that a caller stated a male was in the backyard of their residence attempting to kill himself.

When the officer arrived, according to a police report narrative, contact was made with the male, who appeared to be very intoxicated and emotional, saying, "He's trying to kill me." The officer also saw abrasions to the man's head and face. The man said the abrasions were caused by being punched by his son, Trevor Walker. The report listed the age of the victim as 54 and the age of Walker as 32.

The victim stated, the narrative said, they both had been drinking in the victim's residence at 2045 N. Pinos Altos Road and got into an argument about the victim being evil, and when he went to bed Walker came in and began punching him repeatedly about the face with both fists. The victim was transported by EMS to Gila Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The officer talked with the neighbors who had made the initial call to GCRDA. They stated although they didn't see the fight, they did see the victim walk into their backyard yelling, "He's trying to kill me," and they decided to call 911.

A highly intoxicated Walker, according to the narrative, was located at the Quality Inn on E. Highway 180 and told the officer he and his father were having a discussion about angels and demons. When the victim began speaking like a demon, Walker said, he feared for his life and began striking the victim on the face with both of his closed fists causing, he believed, the victim to lose consciousness. Walker then, the narrative stated, ran out of the residence. The narrative disclosed that Walker had two active warrants for his arrest.

Walker was placed under arrest and after transport to GRMC for medical clearance and to SCPD for paperwork, he was booked into the Grant County Detention Center on a charge of battery on a household member.

GCDC staff told the Beat that Walker remains in custody as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2