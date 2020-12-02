Forty additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,549 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

448 new cases in Bernalillo County

130 new cases in Chaves County

18 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

32 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

113 new cases in Doña Ana County

70 new cases in Eddy County

10 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

98 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

70 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

19 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

23 new cases in Rio Arriba County

26 new cases in Roosevelt County

85 new cases in Sandoval County

141 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

76 new cases in Santa Fe County

14 new cases in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

17 new cases in Union County

80 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

17 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported forty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Lea County.

A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County.

A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,629.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 2, are:

87121 – 70

88203 – 61

88201 – 56

88220 – 56

87105 – 50

87031 – 46

88240 – 46

87507 – 41

87401 – 39

87114 – 34

Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Los Alamos County, one in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Four cases previously reported in Cibola County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. Two cases previously reported in Santa Fe County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County. Five cases listed in yesterday's correction as having been previously reported in Union County and then been determined to be among NCMD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County should have been corrected to have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County and are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100,963 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 28,125

Catron County: 37

Chaves County: 4,974

Cibola County: 1,706

Colfax County: 250

Curry County: 3,275

De Baca County: 48

Doña Ana County: 13,797

Eddy County: 3,099

Grant County: 523

Guadalupe County: 140

Harding County: 6

Hidalgo County: 189

Lea County: 4,497

Lincoln County: 794

Los Alamos County: 158

Luna County: 1,980

McKinley County: 7,294

Mora County: 38

Otero County: 1,512

Quay County: 257

Rio Arriba County: 1,387

Roosevelt County: 1,041

Sandoval County: 5,478

San Juan County: 6,296

San Miguel County: 444

Santa Fe County: 5,415

Sierra County: 359

Socorro County: 645

Taos County: 853

Torrance County: 329

Union County: 130

Valencia County: 3,210

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 385

Otero County Prison Facility: 427

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 206

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 92

Lea County Correctional Facility: 146

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 117

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 72

Otero County Prison Facility: 473

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107

Roswell Correctional Center: 223

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 19

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 940 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 34,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Raton

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retirement Ranches in Clovis

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony's Healthcare in Clovis

Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Farmington

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.