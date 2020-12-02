Forty additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,549 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
448 new cases in Bernalillo County
130 new cases in Chaves County
18 new cases in Cibola County
4 new cases in Colfax County
32 new cases in Curry County
4 new cases in De Baca County
113 new cases in Doña Ana County
70 new cases in Eddy County
10 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
98 new cases in Lea County
4 new cases in Lincoln County
4 new cases in Los Alamos County
4 new cases in Luna County
70 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Mora County
19 new cases in Otero County
3 new cases in Quay County
23 new cases in Rio Arriba County
26 new cases in Roosevelt County
85 new cases in Sandoval County
141 new cases in San Juan County
5 new cases in San Miguel County
76 new cases in Santa Fe County
14 new cases in Sierra County
5 new cases in Socorro County
2 new cases in Taos County
5 new cases in Torrance County
17 new cases in Union County
80 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
11 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
17 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported forty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
A second male in his 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A third male in his 80s from Lea County.
A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,629.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 2, are:
87121 – 70
88203 – 61
88201 – 56
88220 – 56
87105 – 50
87031 – 46
88240 – 46
87507 – 41
87401 – 39
87114 – 34
Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Los Alamos County, one in McKinley County, one in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County) and one case in Valencia County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility. Four cases previously reported in Cibola County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County. Two cases previously reported in Santa Fe County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County. Five cases listed in yesterday's correction as having been previously reported in Union County and then been determined to be among NCMD inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County should have been corrected to have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County and are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 100,963 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 28,125
Catron County: 37
Chaves County: 4,974
Cibola County: 1,706
Colfax County: 250
Curry County: 3,275
De Baca County: 48
Doña Ana County: 13,797
Eddy County: 3,099
Grant County: 523
Guadalupe County: 140
Harding County: 6
Hidalgo County: 189
Lea County: 4,497
Lincoln County: 794
Los Alamos County: 158
Luna County: 1,980
McKinley County: 7,294
Mora County: 38
Otero County: 1,512
Quay County: 257
Rio Arriba County: 1,387
Roosevelt County: 1,041
Sandoval County: 5,478
San Juan County: 6,296
San Miguel County: 444
Santa Fe County: 5,415
Sierra County: 359
Socorro County: 645
Taos County: 853
Torrance County: 329
Union County: 130
Valencia County: 3,210
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 385
Otero County Prison Facility: 427
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 45
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 206
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 92
Lea County Correctional Facility: 146
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 117
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 72
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 107
Roswell Correctional Center: 223
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 167
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 19
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of today, there are 940 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 34,411 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Raton
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes Portales
BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefree Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mi Casa Bonita in Santa Fe
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony's Healthcare in Clovis
Stardust Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Farmington
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Manor in Deming
Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.