Eleven additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 1,250 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
391 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
68 new cases in Chaves County
23 new cases in Cibola County
12 new cases in Colfax County
26 new cases in Curry County
11 new cases in De Baca County
95 new cases in Doña Ana County
37 new cases in Eddy County
3 new cases in Grant County
16 new cases in Guadalupe County
2 new cases Hidalgo County
33 new cases in Lea County
17 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
12 new cases in Luna County
49 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Mora County
12 new cases in Otero County
13 new cases in Quay County
21 new cases in Rio Arriba County
11 new cases in Roosevelt County
53 new cases in Sandoval County
124 new cases in San Juan County
14 new cases in San Miguel County
64 new cases in Santa Fe County
9 new cases in Sierra County
14 new cases in Socorro County
13 new cases in Taos County
9 new cases in Torrance County
51 new cases in Valencia County
5 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported eleven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 20s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 1,749.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 6, are:
87121 - 99
87401 - 52
87105 - 49
87507 - 44
87120 - 37
87031 - 34
88203 - 33
87123 - 32
87114 - 28
88101 - 25
Previously reported numbers included 17 cases that have been identified as duplicates (10 in Bernalillo County, five in Doña Ana County, two in San Juan County) and one case in Doña Ana County that was not lab confirmed – these have now been corrected. Eight cases previously reported in Santa Fe County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County and are now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 108,088 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 30,339
Catron County: 48
Chaves County: 5,362
Cibola County: 1,786
Colfax County: 284
Curry County: 3,419
De Baca County: 67
Doña Ana County: 14,590
Eddy County: 3,282
Grant County: 554
Guadalupe County: 171
Harding County: 6
Hidalgo County: 193
Lea County: 4,833
Lincoln County: 873
Los Alamos County: 178
Luna County: 2,061
McKinley County: 7,630
Mora County: 53
Otero County: 1,645
Quay County: 282
Rio Arriba County: 1,493
Roosevelt County: 1,107
Sandoval County: 5,867
San Juan County: 6,787
San Miguel County: 502
Santa Fe County: 5,787
Sierra County: 418
Socorro County: 698
Taos County: 922
Torrance County: 379
Union County: 147
Valencia County: 3,526
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 387
Otero County Prison Facility: 428
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 45
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 225
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 111
Lea County Correctional Facility: 148
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 120
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 94
Otero County Prison Facility: 473
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 117
Roswell Correctional Center: 224
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 52
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4
As of today, there are 919 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 37,041 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes Portales
BeeHive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Artesia
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Betty Dare in Alamogordo
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony's Healthcare in Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Taos Living Center
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Manor in Deming
Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.