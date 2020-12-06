By Mary Alice Murphy

After determining the New Mexico Central Arizona Project Entity had a quorum of members at the Dec. 1, 2020 regular meeting, they began addressing the agenda items, including business not able to be approved at the previous meeting in November, due to lack of a quorum.

The members heard from one person in public input. Chris Overlock said he was speaking only on behalf of himself. He expressed that he thought the guest column in the Silver City Daily Press was eloquent giving reasons why the NM CAP Entity should be dissolved. "Most of us support doing away with the CAP Entity and starting over. I respectfully request that you let other leaders take the reins. Thank you for your service, but let it go."

NM CAP Entity Executive Director Anthony Gutierrez began with an overview of the main topic of the meeting, discussing changes to the joint-powers agreement between the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission and the NM CAP Entity.

He explained that this would be the second amendment to the JPA. "While I respect the comments we just heard, I think that changes to the JPA don't necessarily change the face of the members. What people don't understand is that the representation on this board is region-wide. Most of the changes that you've heard about and read come from just a few entities wanting them. The regional entities have elected their representatives. If those who want to remove everyone on the board, are they just going to name new people mostly from special interests? That would not be representative of the region. I also question that 'most people' comment he made. I definitely don't agree with that. This amendment changes some of the binding language in here and tries to push forward into other types of projects. I believe that continuing with the JPA is what we need until potential action at the state to create a political subdivision."

Gutierrez said most of the first three pages of the JPA remain the same as in the first iteration of the JPA and the first amendment to the JPA. "A lot of it is straight out of the Arizona Water Settlements Act."

On page three he noted that one of the Whereas paragraphs adds wording to say the entity is created by the parties "for the purpose of developing water utilization alternatives to meet water supply demands in the Southwest Planning Region of New Mexico, and…" It continues with the original language "for the purposes of planning, designing, building, operating and maintaining a NM Unit."

A later Whereas on the same page, adds similar language to the Parties desire to obtain all benefits from 1) the development of water utilization alternatives, 2) the diversion and beneficial use of the AWSA water and 3) the exercise of right and authorities by the Secretary of the Interior per section 212(c)(4) of the AWSA.

The document also adds significant history of the NM Unit Agreement that was signed on Nov. 23, 2015, giving authorization for planning and design to the NM CAP Entity on May 2, 2016. The entity also requested transfer of the authorities for construction, operations and management of the NM Unit on Aug. 6, 2018, but that has not been granted to date.

Under Section II Purposes of the JPA, the first section (a) replaces "create" with "continue the New Mexico CAP Entity," which was formed in July 2015 and is the successor to the Southwest New Mexico Water Study Group, as designated in the AWSA, and the Gila-San Francisco Water Commission, the direct successor to the water study group.

Item (b) cuts significant portions of the subsection. The process for planning, evaluation, prioritization and aid to development of water utilization projects to meet water supply demands…Item (e) remains in the document.

Gutierrez noted that the group has learned lessons from the first funding of alternatives. The stakeholders group developed criteria for the many alternatives requested, but they were replaced by the ISC in a Tier I and Tier II process of weeding out most submissions. Even out of the 16 that were approved for funding, most have not been completed or even begun. "We want to improve that process so we will be productive and make efficient use of the New Mexico Unit Fund."

(c) removes the word execute, because the agreement has already been executed, and leaves the word implement the NM Unit Agreement.

Howard Hutchinson, representing the San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District, asked if the entity has followed up on authorization for design, construction and maintenance of a New Mexico Unit.

Gutierrez replied that they hadn't because of the push to complete the NEPA process, which the ISC then terminated, and now the efforts to complete the NEPA closure. "We did have consultation with counsel on following up with the Secretary of the Interior on the request for authorization, but that's as far as we've gotten."

(d) remained the same, but (e) was totally eliminated because it had already been addressed in (b).

Gutierrez said the language also removed the binding language related to a record of decision.

In Section III, Representations and Warranties, in (a) the first part of the language of the parties having the authority to bind themselves to the terms of this agreement remain, while eliminating the language of planning, designing, construction, operation and maintenance of the NM Unit.

(b) had added language: "That if and when a NM Unit is developed and a contract with the Secretary of the Interior is entered into," before the part that remains: "they are committed to beneficially using the water available to New Mexico pursuant to both the Colorado River Basin Project Act of 1968 and the AWSA."

(c) and (d) are completely eliminated.

(e) is substantially altered to reflect prior changes to the JPA, including the addition of "potential shovel-ready water utilization alternatives…" and "Once the process has been formulated, applications for project funding that fulfill the requirements of the policies and criteria will be accepted."

(f) retains "That the construction and operation of the NM Unit (Development of AWSA Water) remains (deleted the highest) a priority and that the Entity remains the only body that can undertake the responsibility of planning any future NM Unit." Added language reflects prior language on the authority to design the NM Unit from the Secretary of the Interior."

(g) retains most of the language with the addition and clarification "That the Entity has" to the remaining language: addressed potential projects with Freeport-McMoRan.

(h) is crossed out, because Gutierrez pointed out that the numbering of the sections will have to be adjusted because of the elimination of several prior to this one. But this item is all new language stating that the ISC must approve all new projects and expenditures paid out of the NM Unit Fund in consultation with the NM CAP Entity and repeats prior item language.

Gutierrez explained that the reason for the language in (h) was because of the potential for using NM Unit Fund money to leverage other funding to keep the Unit Fund sustainable.

Items (i) and (j) remain the same. Only one change was made to (k) and that was to add the word "existing" before non-NM Unit water projects to date.

He also said that some of the new language in items (l) and (m) was to address a concern he heard when he presented to the Grant County Commission. District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne had a question about how parties would be held accountable. "We will let parties do as they are able. This language does not bind them to anything other than what they decide they want to put into a project. That is the only time they are bound, but it is up to each governing body that is represented on the board to decide the amount of funding."

Gutierrez explained the process that the Entity goes through each year to get their annual funding. "Once we get approval for our budget, we go back to the ISC and spell out the line items. We anticipate that our entire budget will be approved from NM Unit Fund money. If we have an amendment to the budget, we have to go through the ISC. Deming is our second fiscal agent but may not want to remain so if we start funding alternative water projects."

No changes to item (n). He explained that (o) is completely new language about a second fiscal agent that may be required when funding is provided for other water utilization alternatives. "We're still working on the language with our second fiscal agent. We anticipate that each proponent of an alternative water project will need its own fiscal agent."

(p) addresses a potential separate fund for money received by the Entity other than from the NM Unit Fund not being subject to budget approval by the ISC. Other language is deleted.

Vice Chairman Vance Lee, who was chairing the meeting and represents Hidalgo County, asked if the ISC was OK with that stipulation. Gutierrez said he hasn't taken it to the ISC yet, until "we have a good draft."

Item (q) adds language to conform to prior language in the JPA. It clarifies what the money can be used for to match previous paragraphs, so there is no conflicting language. Items (r), (s) and (t) have clarifying language added and words eliminated, as well as language to conform with prior items in the JPA.

Item (u) adds "In the event that a NM Unit is developed" to the existing language that "the NM CAP Entity shall own and hold title to all portions of the Unit constructed pursuant to the NM Unit Agreement," including all its responsibilities as spelled out in the AWSA and CUFA (Consumptive Use and Forbearance Agreement).

Item (v) deletes unnecessary language that has already been fulfilled as noted earlier in the document. Item (w) remains the same. Item (x) states that the entity does not have sovereign immunity. This may become an issue if the Entity becomes a political subdivision. Lawyers are looking into that language and what it should say. Item (y) remains the same. Item (z) only has changes that again reflect prior language in the JPA.

Section VII, Resolutions, deletes three superfluous words.

Sections VIII, IX, XI, XII, and XIII remain the same.

Section XIV, Amendments, clarifies the process for amending the JPA.

Section XV, the final section, Venue and Governing Law, remains the same.

Hutchinson said, in his opinion, the JPA exercise "at this point is a political exercise. I look forward to getting a water authority established." He said looking at language on non-diversion alternative projects reminds him of what happened in the first place with that attempt.

"I perceive this as a delay tactic, just like the first time," Hutchinson said. "The first time it was a tactic to burn years and $12 million for studies, and then they were rejected by the ISC, which set up its own criteria and selected its own projects to which the ISC granted $9 million, much of which has still not been spent. That makes $21 million that was spent or authorized, and it delayed us to the point where we had little time left to develop and successfully pursue a unit. As long as the San Francisco Soil and Water Conservation District board designates me as their representative, I will not be authorizing any funding for any non-diversion alternative projects until we have a stream of income as a political subdivision."

Ty Bays, representing the Grant Soil and Water Conservation District, said: "I think I read in the paper that you had extended these changes out to some other interest groups in the area and that you had hit a brick wall on their response. Is that correct?"

Gutierrez replied: "In the past two meetings, I asked for input from stakeholders about what they wanted to see. I sent an email out that wasn't directly about the JPA, but it was an invitation to get comment on how we could set up a regional authority. I got some comments, but they mostly said we need to step aside. And some comments on the issues of our members being outspoken."

Bays said he sees the JPA changes as an olive branch. "Unfortunately, I don't see them reaching out to grab it. Dealing with water issues is a cumbersome process. We watched millions spent on the Hurley project and have ended up with not a good project yet. I know we haven't got what we wanted. I respect Mr. Overlock's comment, but we haven't gotten a lot of help to do something good to develop water for the desert. Putting money into low-flow toilets conserves, but it doesn't get water to people who need it. All water has been developed from the beginning in New Mexico for farming. Then mining took it and now municipalities. All of it started with agriculture. Anybody who thinks the Entity needs more people but wants to kick us all out and replace us, doesn't understand. We were all elected to do this. If we're going to continue the democratic process, don't take the power away from those duly elected to serve. And as an aside, we need to change some of the names in the draft JPA."

Joe Runyan, representing the Gila Farm Ditch, said in the consideration of a water authority, "why does it have to be either/or or mutually exclusive or whatever? We're dedicated to the utilization of the water under the Act. A regional authority would have other responsibilities. Why would we have to acquiesce to a regional authority?"

Gutierrez replied: "I think that is something that our attorneys are looking into. The AWSA names the New Mexico CAP Entity as the contracting agency for AWSA water. There is language in the Act about the Southwest Water Study Group that addresses the direct successor to it. While the overarching goal is to create a larger board for planning, it's evident due to the lack of rain over the past year that there is no recharge of the aquifer. Surface water at this point is questionable. I think overall, whether or not we can meet the demand in the Mimbres Basin is another question. Some areas have plentiful water, and in other areas, it is depleting. In the event there is no political subdivision, we need something to move projects forward to assist those who don't have the resources they need to do so. There are no limitations on a regional authority, but the New Mexico CAP Entity is named in the act to contract for water."

Lee said it seemed to him that it would be difficult to create a different group of people to represent the four counties, other than "what we have in this group. As for the JPA, it looks better than I thought it would. It's something I can support. What do we need to do from here?"

Gutierrez said one item that needed solidifying is the second fiscal agent section. "I hope to have a clean copy for the next meeting. Call me or email me with changes. Every representative will have to take it to the entity that elects them for approval. I will reach out to those who are currently not members. We had the intent to remove the binding language that was the excuse that some gave for not joining."

He noted that language in the Act says the Southwest Water Study Group and its successor must work with the Interstate Stream Commission on all decisions. "I think that's something that people have to recognize."

As for the article in the Daily Press," I am not deterred by the comments. Those who say because the diversion is not removed from the JPA, they will oppose it anyway. The ISC made it clear that they didn't want to lose the language to develop water. The Hurley project was actually a regional project for the Tri-City area, but it has been difficult just to get water to Hurley. How do you remove constituencies on the New Mexico CAP Entity and still be regional? We are regional."

No action was taken on the JPA draft, and it will be on next month's agenda.

The next agenda item was under New Business to consider the Mutual Consent to Terminate the memorandum of understanding among the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, the ISC and the NM CAP Entity.

Gutierrez said it is a part of the closure for the NEPA process. "The MOU no longer has any relevance. I recommend termination of this MOU."

It was moved and seconded to approve the termination of the MOU and approved unanimously.

The next item addressed a scope of work with Stantec (engineering firm) for the final report of preliminary engineering and analysis of the New Mexico Unit. The amount would not exceed $25,500. Gutierrez said he is trying to put together all the reports from Reclamation and from Stantec, but he has not yet received the final report from Stantec. "I took it to the ISC, and they referred it back to approval by the Entity first and then back to them. I want a large file of all the documents, as uniform and easily read as possible, so we can use it in the future."

It was approved unanimously by the board.

ISC Attorney Dominique Work said she wanted to make sure Gutierrez understood that he would have to bring it back before the ISC.

Gutierrez said he couldn't present that one without the next agenda item, which was a budget line adjustment to cover the cost of developing the final report from Stantec for an amount of $25,500." It, too, was approved.

The next item was the executive director report and the members only roundtable.

Gutierrez reported he gave a presentation to the ISC about the JPA and the discussions he has been having with other groups and the potential legislative action on a political subdivision. "It was well received by members. One applauded us for taking a different approach. I've also been working on an accusation of an Open Meetings Act violation. It's fairly simple. It had to do with a change of venue for our meeting. We had hoped to meet face-to-face, but we had to change it because of the governor's health orders. We followed the Open Meetings Act by changing it on the legal notice and on the agenda. We'll be awaiting the attorney general's response, but I think I gave them all the necessary documentation." He announced a virtual tour of the proposed Gila Basin Irrigation Commission diversion improvements the next morning. [Editor's Note: It will be covered in a subsequent article.]

Campbell said he had a few comments. "Where we're trying to go across southwest New Mexico is to bring new water to an area that is as a whole pretty much over-appropriated (for water rights' usage). The ones being squeezed the most have been the irrigators, because of our low numbers and low numbers of votes. People seem not to be aware of food production. People want to redo the membership of this entity, which has a higher membership of farmers and ranchers. Food is pretty important. We're outnumbered, but if we don't produce food, it will have to be outsourced to other countries. If we change membership, it will minimize the importance of food production."

Lee announced that the January meeting would require the election of new officers. "We need a chairman and a vice chairman. We also need to renew the OMA."

The next meeting will take place January 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. "I anticipate it will be virtual again," Lee said.

The meeting adjourned.