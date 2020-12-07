facebook-24x24

Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to a hazardous spill complaint at Food Basket, 1220 N. Hudson Street on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The caller stated, according to an SCPD report, that a truck was spilling gas in front of the Food Basket, then left trailing fluid onto the roadway.

When officers arrived at Food Basket at approximately 6:20 p.m. and patrolled the surrounding area, according to the report, they determined the trail of fuel began at the intersection of Rosedale Road and Highway 180, went west on Highway 180 to Hudson Street, then east onto 13th Street, into the parking lot at Food Basket, exiting the parking lot, east on 12th Street, south on Corbin Street, east onto 11th Street, south onto Gold Street, west onto 8th Street, south onto Corbin Street, west onto Highway 90, and continued out of town.

The caller told responding officers that when he first saw the fluid leaking from a mid-2000s dually pickup, later determined to be a maroon F250 Ford pickup, he thought it was water, but when he parked at Food Basket, where the pickup parked, too, he could smell it was fuel of some sort. The report stated the caller saw a driver standing by the pickup and heard him say, "Oh, shit." The driver then left the parking lot and headed east on 12th Street.

Meantime, Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies and SCPD officers were stationed at all intersections with Highway 180, Hudson Street, and Highway 90 to warn motorists to slow down due to the slippery condition of the roadways. The report stated that two accidents due to the incident were reported on Highway 90 S.

A spokesperson from the Silver City Fire Department confirmed to the Beat the spill was, in fact, diesel fuel. At the time of the spill, the New Mexico State Police was notified to take over the incident due to it being a hazardous material complaint.

Crews from the Silver City Streets Department and the New Mexico Highways Department covered the spill with sand inside and outside the city limits.

SCPD officers were able to determine from video footage that the pickup, driven by a male, as it was leaving the Walgreen's parking lot on Highway 180, hopped a curb causing a tank in the bed of the truck to tip over and initiating the diesel spill. Because the driver was wearing a face mask, the report said, his identification is unknown at this time, however further investigation of the footage, once a copy is obtained, may yield that information.

