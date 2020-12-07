Don't Get Trapped!

By Scott Kennon

Animal trapping season is in full swing in New Mexico. As in years past, and much to the chagrin of animal lovers, few restrictions are in place to regulate the placement of trapping devices or snares on public lands. First and foremost, it is imperative for readers to know where animal traps may be hidden so as to avoid injury.

As per the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, licensed animal trappers may set traps as close as one-half mile from established and maintained campgrounds, occupied dwellings, rest areas, trailheads, and picnic areas, 150 feet from livestock enclosures or ponds, and 75 feet from the edge of public roads or trails. Warning signs are not required, so watch your steps, watch your children's steps, and keep your pets from venturing off on their own.

Here are a few intricacies of the practice of animal trapping. In old times, the trapping and killing of animals was a necessity. It was essential to the survival of people across the globe. It was a necessity, and animal carcasses did not go to waste. Today, trapping is most commonly practiced for mere recreational or personal fulfillment and rarely used as a means of survival.

Trappers are required to check their traps only once every 24 hours. This author finds it difficult to comprehend the recreational value of an activity that includes 24 hours of intense suffering for an animal. Silver City has an abundance of deer, but how often does anyone in the area see a coyote, a fox, a coatimundi? Sightings of these beautiful and illusive creatures are rare events to most.

The idea that trapping somehow helps animal populations can be heard. The only beneficiary in the overwhelming majority of cases is the trapper. On November 20 of this year, a man in Santa Teresa, NM, went for his morning walk and stumbled upon 30 discarded coyote carcasses. All had been skinned, and many showed obvious wounds from being trapped. Horror stories like this do exist.

Whether you're an animal lover, an outdoors enthusiast, a pet owner, or if you simply understand the cruel nature of trapping, just think for a moment. Couldn’t the state of New Mexico do with fewer animal traps?