Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

On Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at about 8:55 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were on stationary patrol at the Short Stop on Highway 180 and Kirkland Road when they observed a motorcycle turn onto Kirkland Road from Highway 180. The motorcycle, according to a GCSO offense report narrative, was driving safely but after it passed the deputies it dropped into a lower gear, revved its engine, and began to speed south on Kirkland.

The deputies gave chase and the motorcycle slowed at the intersection of Goathead Path but made a U-turn and sped back north on Kirkland, the narrative stated, reaching speeds of 75 mph. Another deputy, not involved in the chase, slowed traffic on Highway 180 to avoid collisions in case the motorcycle driver continued to drive recklessly to that point.

The motorcycle did turn east on Highway 180, the narrative said, and reached speeds of 115 mph passing MM 118 (Uncle Woody's Flea Market) and widening the one-quarter mile gap between the bike and pursuing deputies, before turning south on Yucca Valley Drive. Deputies following on Yucca Valley Drive advised they could not see the motorcycle's taillights anymore but could see a light cloud of dust in the air. After searching the dirt roads of Yucca Valley Estates, according to the report narrative, deputies located the motorcycle behind the old VFW building leaning against the west wall as if it was being concealed. Deputies advised the operator had fled on foot.

A named male arrived on scene at this time, according to the narrative, advising the motorcycle belonged to a cousin of his, Joe Kennedy. Kennedy arrived on scene later but did not have paperwork to prove the vehicle belonged to him. Kennedy and his son informed deputies they last allowed an Anthony (unknown last name), 22, to use the bike about 20 minutes prior to the incident.

The motorcycle was towed and taken to the company's tow yard. No further information was available.

