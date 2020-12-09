Thirty-three additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced the daily COVID-19 update that would have been publicly distributed on Tuesday, Dec. 8, but had been delayed by a network outage.

The outage has since been resolved. The disruption in the daily reporting did not affect the cumulative reporting of COVID-19 cases or the evaluation of the state's epidemiological data.

State health officials plan to release a separate case report for Wednesday, Dec. 9, later this afternoon, as would be regularly scheduled.

Per the state Department of Health, Tuesday's daily case update included 1,271 new cases from the following counties:

400 new cases in Bernalillo County

44 new cases in Chaves County

23 new cases in Cibola County

17 new cases in Colfax County

25 new cases in Curry County

106 new cases in Doña Ana County

43 new cases in Eddy County

11 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

55 new cases in Lea County

7 new cases in Lincoln County

4 new cases in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

125 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

35 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

17 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

93 new cases in Sandoval County

97 new cases in San Juan County

12 new cases in San Miguel County

73 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

4 new cases in Taos County

5 new cases in Torrance County

2 new cases in Union County

37 new cases in Valencia County

4 new cases among individual held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Tuesday would have reported thirty-three additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.

A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.

A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landmark at Desert Gardens facility in Hobbs.

A male in his 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of the Aztec Healthcare facility in Aztec.

A female in her 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Union County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

As of Tuesday, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 totaled 1,789.

Previously reported numbers included sixteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (six in Bernalillo County, four in Chaves County, four in Doña Ana County, two in Lea County) – these have now been corrected. Two cases previously reported in Cibola County have been determined to be among NMCD inmates, one at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County and one at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County, and are now reported as such. One case previously reported in Guadalupe County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility and is now reported as such. Two cases previously reported among NMCD inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility have been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and are now reported as such. Including the above cases, New Mexico had a total of 111,202 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday:

Bernalillo County: 31,362

Catron County: 50

Chaves County: 5,489

Cibola County: 1,821

Colfax County: 342

Curry County: 3,466

De Baca County: 68

Doña Ana County: 14,879

Eddy County: 3,358

Grant County: 580

Guadalupe County: 180

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 198

Lea County: 4,977

Lincoln County: 888

Los Alamos County: 188

Luna County: 2,088

McKinley County: 7,876

Mora County: 55

Otero County: 1,713

Quay County: 285

Rio Arriba County: 1,561

Roosevelt County: 1,119

Sandoval County: 6,094

San Juan County: 7,003

San Miguel County: 524

Santa Fe County: 5,913

Sierra County: 426

Socorro County: 704

Taos County: 942

Torrance County: 388

Union County: 150

Valencia County: 3,652

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health on Tuesday would have reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 417

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 45

The Department of Health on Tuesday would have reported the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 227

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 113

Lea County Correctional Facility: 151

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 120

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95

Otero County Prison Facility: 471

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 130

Roswell Correctional Center: 224

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 177

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 58

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of Tuesday, December 8, there were 925 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of Tuesday, December 8, there were 39,725 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, December 8, the Department of Health had identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Albuquerque Uptown Assisted Living

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Tramway Ridge in Albuquerque

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Buena Vista Senior Care in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Life Memory Care Los Lunas

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Rio Rancho

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony's Healthcare in Clovis

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Alameda in Albuquerque

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Manor in Deming

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.