By Roger Lanse

District 1 Councilor Cynthia Bettison opened the Dec. 8, 2020 meeting of the Silver City Town Council with a recitation of her experience standing in line at a Big Box Store in Silver City. She stated she thought she had arrived early enough and had dressed warmly enough, but after waiting in line from 7:15 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., found she had not dressed warmly enough to ward off the cold. Bettison was concerned about the unintended consequences of the governor's COVID-19 orders. She pointed out that, "For those of us who already have existing diseases or conditions and are immuno-compromised, to stand for long periods of time especially in the cold, can result in conditions that require hospitalization or a trip to the ER, thereby increasing their susceptibility and possible exposure to the flu, COVID-19, and other diseases. So, you try to protect folks from one, but you are creating something that decreases their ability to fight off anything, if they do come into contact with folks."

Bettison questioned the wisdom of the Big Box Store limiting the only-seniors shopping time to a 6 a.m. start time, the coldest time of the day, on Tuesdays. Another store isn't much better, she stated, as they limit only-seniors shopping to between 8 and 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The coming storms later this week will only make standing in line worse, she said. Bettison stated she has talked with the lieutenant governor about the problem.

Bettison mentioned the hardships those who live far out of town face, i.e. the Lake Roberts area, including icy roads and the lack of open U.S. Forest Service sanitary facilities as they drive to the Big Box Store and the lack of those facilities while standing in line. Restrictions on bulk buying affect those customers who do not live in or near Silver City as they may only come into town once a month expecting to stock up. And our other stores, she said, as great as they may be, do not offer one-stop shopping.

Bettison encouraged residents to keep on doing what they're doing in terms of social distancing, wearing masks, handwashing, staying home if you're unwell, and avoiding gatherings. If Grant County goes from red to yellow, the number allowed into the Big Box Store may increase from 75 to 125, she stated.

Mayor Ken Ladner also had issues with standing in line at the Big Box Store and mentioned he knew a lady whose mother stood in line and caught a bad cold, so the daughter had to finish her shopping. He has contacted the governor's office with regard to the issue.

Silver City Fire Department Chief Jeff Fell also commented on the lines at stores, saying out of town seniors have it rough as it's dark when seniors-only shopping is allowed. Fell stated he went by the Big Box Store last night about 9:15 p.m. and counted 34 people standing in line. Many were wrapped up in quilts close together trying to stay warm. "It's a sad sight to see, honestly."

Ladner interjected that his wife went to Walmart yesterday at 9:45 p.m. and there were two long lines, one at each door. No one was sure how those in line were treated when 10 p.m. came – if they had to try again another day, or if they were allowed in.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr encouraged residents to go by and see the mural at the park on Theodore and Richard streets.

Ray stated he agreed with the hospital not giving out the names of COVID-19 patients. "I think if the Daily Press wants them, they can ask for the family members to tell them who is in the hospital. I think it's a private thing."

Ray also stated he would like to see if the UTVs and the ATVs can be utilized to help seniors for Christmas. Daniel Carrasco, Ray said, has offered to have a box at the Snappy Mart next to Q's Bistro to collect blankets and other necessities for elderly people. Ray stated this would happen on Sunday night, Dec. 20. "We'll see how far we can go." Ray stated they are going to put a notice of the event on Facebook.

Assistant Town Manager James Marshall brought council up to date on the business continuity grant administered by the town. He said $750,000 was requested to help small businesses in the county and $359,438 was awarded. All of the money has been distributed with 39 county businesses receiving assistance. Nineteen others applied but there was no money left to assist them, Marshall said.

Silver City Police Department Chief Freddy Portillo told council that in November there were 20 calls for service related to COVID-19, all for people not wearing masks, compared to October when there were 24 calls for service. The calls for service were mostly at the larger grocery stores, typically Walmart. In the month of November, the department issued two COVID-19-related citations. Portillo told the Beat that to date 16 citations have been issued for COVID-19 related offenses, all for not wearing a mask.

There was also an increase in criminal activity, according to Portillo, specifically aggravated assaults, residential burglaries, and stolen motor vehicles. In 2019 there were 33 aggravated assaults and through October of this year there were 42. There were 46 residential burglaries in 2019 and through October of this year there have been 64. There was a total of 19 stolen motor vehicles in 2019 and there have been 24 through October of this year.

Portillo advised the department will continue to be proactive, productive, highly visible to the public, making citizen contacts, and receiving input from the community.

Portillo stated, "I really want to take the time and commend every member of the SCPD, including civilian staff, for their outstanding efforts and hard work, especially going above and beyond even during this difficult time. It takes a team effort to be effective in providing service to the Town of Silver City."

Council approved an ordinance to continue the operation of its Local Labor Relations Board. Brown stated that it was good to have our own local ordinance.

Town Manager Alex Brown sponsored two resolutions authorizing Colonias Infrastructure Project Loan/Grant Agreements between the New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board, the New Mexico Finance Authority, and the Town of Silver City; one for $905,815 to renovate the Chloride Flats Water Storage Tank and a second for $1,628,600 for construction of the Ridge Road Street and Drainage Improvement Project Phase II. Council approved both resolutions.

A resolution amending the fiscal year 2021 budget to reinstate certain increases in wages and salaries which were cancelled earlier this year was approved by council. Brown stated the town's revenue has increased 11 percent over projections "so we're still in very, very good shape."

A resolution sponsored by District 4 Councilor Guadalupe Cano to have a Veterans' Service Officer to serve Sierra and Grant counties was approved by council. Cano stated Representative Rebecca Dow sponsored a bill to fund four VSOs that was signed by the governor, but nothing has been done. There is a push, according to Cano, for the four to be stationed in the Albuquerque area. Cano said there used to be one in Silver City, but the previous administration removed that post. Council approved the resolution.

Council approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to amend the Town Manager's contract to allow up to a five percent increase in salary for fiscal year 2021.

Council approved the bid of $2,103,605.65, not including gross receipts tax, from Deming Excavating, for the Ridge Road Drainage and Roadway Improvement Project Phase II– Bid Lots 1-5. Brown indicated the project includes Ridge Road from Highway 90 to just short of Bobwhite Drive, will start next month, and will run through August 2021. Combining grants from 2019 and 2020 resulted in about $2.6 million for the project. The excess funds will be used for construction oversight and associated engineering costs, Brown told the Beat.

Council also approved the bid of $548,572, not including gross receipts tax, from DNR Tank Company for renovation of the Chloride Flats Water Storage Tank.

An appointment scheduled for the Planning and Zoning Commission was postponed until the next council meeting, as at least one councilmember did not receive all of the applications to peruse.

Marsha Sue Luftig was appointed to the Trails and Open Space Advisory Committee.