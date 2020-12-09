[Editor's Note: An image show at the bottom of the article will offer a few screenshots taken from the drone footage, which was provided by Dave Showalter, and the PDF of the diversion overview and designs, provided by the AECOM and Telesto engineers.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

The Gila Basin Irrigation Commission, made up of several farm ditches on the Upper Gila River, has partnered with The Nature Conservancy to develop improvements to the irrigation ditches along the Gila. On Dec. 2, 2020, in a virtual meeting hosted by Martha Cooper, The Nature Conservancy southwest New Mexico program manager, participants heard from engineers who worked on the design for the two uppermost ditches on the Gila River in the Gila Valley near the unincorporated communities of Gila and Cliff.

Cooper began the meeting and described the area as the ancestral home of the Mogollon people. "We are working together with GBIC to replace the push up dams. We believe the improvements will benefit irrigation, the habitat and the fish."

Drone footage showed several views of the areas under consideration. The first two ditches, the subjects of this virtual tour, that are pending approval to have more permanent structures put on them are the Upper Gila and the Fort West irrigation diversions. The third ditch under consideration is the Gila Farm ditch a bit farther down the river, which will be engineered and proposed for approval, once these are ready to be built.

Cooper noted the drone footage was taken in September. "Each ditch has about 25 cfs (cubic feet per second) capacity. A cubic foot is about the size of a basketball, so when the river is at 50 cfs, you can picture 50 basketballs coming down the river. When the river is at 50 cfs or less, the water is more or less split between the two ditches."

She then proceeded to describe the images in the drone footages, pointing out in the photos where the diversions were. [Editor's Note: I took screenshots, but when I took screenshots, I wasn't taking notes to know which diversion was which, so they are just generic photos, I will post.)

Dave Ogilvie, GBIC chairman, sat with Topper Thorpe, the GBIC vice chair, for the virtual meeting. "The GBIC is a not-for-profit organization representing several acequias on the Gila and San Francisco rivers. Around 1880, the first acequias/ditches were developed in the area. The early settlers acquired the water rights and were using the water for irrigation and still do. We need the proposed upgrades to provide environmental and economic benefits to the irrigators. There are significant benefits to the push up dams to the acequia users. Historically, the users have created the push up dams to water their crops or grazing pastures for their livestock. These push up dams are subject to floods, large and small, that cause damage to them. The large floods usually completely remove the earthen dams and incur the costs of rebuilding them sometimes repeatedly in a year. The costs are borne by the respective acequia members and can cost thousands of dollars annually. Even in smaller monsoon events, they can be rendered ineffective. If they occur in the summer or fall, the rebuilding of the dams can take weeks or even months. Sometimes, that occurs because larger flows prevent getting equipment into the river. That causes the loss of crops, reducing income and economic security. Sometimes, it can require moving the structures upstream or downstream to reestablish the diversion. The permanent diversions will benefit the environment by limiting the river bottom disturbance caused by putting bulldozers in the river to push up the berms. That's why we sought funding for the more permanent and more ecologically sound diversions."

Michael Scurlock, AECOM hydrologic engineer, designed the Fort West diversion, and Jon Collyer with Telesto engineered the Upper Gila Ditch.

Scurlock presented an overview of the general site. "When I was asked to do this, I was more than happy to because the Gila is one of my favorite river systems. The big trick was how to figure out why the push up dams were failing and how to mitigate that to work with the river system and all the critters that live there. The Gila is this really cool river. It kind of sits. It doesn't move until about once a year or every two years, the entire channel moves. There is not baseline sediment flow through the threshold channel, and then everything goes out. The hydrology to take away is that the big floods are in the 30,000 to 50,000 cfs. The typical channel flow is about 100 cfs, so you get a lot of water coming down. It has the potential to completely change how the river looks. The Gila River is a very dynamic river. The next slides will set the scene for why this is a difficult river to design a structure for."

He worked his way through the slides of the PDF. The slide on page 3 shows the hydrologic action of the river over the years. The slide on page 4 shows the large material in the river that is used for the push up dams, but when large flows of water come down, they take the large material with them and move it downstream. Several slides show the changes in geomorphology between 1996 and 2016, a 20-year period.

Ogilvie explained that flood events from 1991-95 "did a number on the river. In 1996, we did work to prevent more acreage from being lost. One farm lost 60 acres in the floods. So, we got funding through Phelps Dodge to reestablish the old Army Corps of Engineers dike. We were losing 20 feet of land per day before we did that. If we had not changed the channel, we were going to lose half the farm."

Scurlock pointed out that the photos showed why the sinuous channel work they had done doesn't really work to prevent erosion.

Collyer took over the presentation and talked about the objective for the permanent structure on the Upper Gila. He noted that he might have to turn off video, because he was having trouble staying connected to the virtual meeting.

"Telesto has been working with GBIC for the past several years," Collyer said. "We have looked at a lot of different types of structures. The overall goal in selecting a structure is so that it is reliable for the irrigators and resistant to flooding events. It also needs to be easily maintained by the ditch owners with equipment and materials that are locally available. Obviously, we want something that is cost effective and that meshes well with the Gila River system, biologically and hydrologically. We need to design something that effectively serves all the Upper Gila rights owners. This is a situation, you might have noticed in the drone photo, that shows an earthen dam that has been overtopped and partially washed out by a higher than 50 cfs water event."

The first thing Telesto and GBIC did was to identify which diversion types would be most effective. "We looked at hardened approaches," Collyer said. "Those are generally of concrete. They include the Obermeyer Gate. It's a concrete structure with a number of gates that can be raised or lowered with pneumatically controlled bladders. We also looked at a number of concrete weirs, with kind of an S-shaped spillway. They might have different types of diversion structures behind the spillway. It could be a metal diversion gate or a Coandas screen intake or wire intake. We also looked at softer approaches, talking about instead of using concrete, we would be using rock. They include rock cross-vein weirs, engineered riffles and a rock ramp weir that could back up water to a standard head gate structure. We also looked at shallow collector wells to collect alluvial water and divert it to the ditch. We completed the location study and conceptual design, plus preliminary cost estimates. We ranked all the diversion types with specified criteria. The GBIC decided on the engineered riffle design, which mimics the river, with riffles and pools, and backs up the water to the ditch."

The design is slide 12 in the PDF for the Upper Gila Diversion.

Scurlock went into the design for the Fort West Diversion, which included the objectives of delivering water to the Fort West Diversion and mitigating long-term sedimentation and maintenance. Constraints on the design were determined to be upstream/downstream fish passage, sedimentation, upstream flooding and geomorphic constraints.

The Fort West Diversion is a couple of hundred feet downstream from the Upper Gila Diversion. It will have a sluice gate for head gate control.

The design components include an engineered rock dam riffle ramp with a 2 percent grade, a hardened boulder pad, an outer-bank flow guide structure and the hardened ditch invert works, "so there is not a lot of maintenance needed for the ditch." The design is slide 16.

Scurlock said the structure is configured to manage high flows without filling up with sediment. The ditch holds about 20 cfs. "Hopefully, the sediment will be pushed past the ditch. So, for the design, we want it to be able to keep the 20 cfs capacity. We looked at flooding, sediment impacts and we wanted to make sure the fish were happy."

Grant Valente, AECOM engineer, noted the Gila is usually low flows with infrequent high flows. "We didn't want to extend the flood impacts. With this design, we don't expect to expand the inundation boundaries. It will move sedimentation below the ditch. But extreme floods may bring maintenance needs, as with all river structures."

Scurlock said over a long time sedimentation will come down the river, but "it will be really good for the riparian critters. We want to make sure the fish species retain their habitat, which exists upstream and downstream of the diversions."

The fish passages will be gradations with coarse materials and large roughness elements, according to slide 22.

When it came time for questions, Cooper asked for clarification of putting push up berms on top of the riffle design.

Scurlock replied: "The problem with this river is you will have a gigantic sediment plug that will come down the river. You can put your catcher's mitt on top of that to catch all the sediment. What we've come up with is a way to allow the river at low flows to fill the ditch with water. When it is needed, they can go in and basically put up a push dam as they are doing now to get the water in the ditch."

In answer to another question, he said that the ditch cannot get water when the river is flowing between 100 cfs and 1,000 cfs. This structure will allow the taking of water.

Cooper also asked how the dam can preclude keeping downstream dry.

"That is up to irrigation management," Scurlock said. "When the Fort West has the capability of river continuity, it can also facilitate taking water into the ditch."

Ogilvie said the main goal the GBIC was looking at was to create something more durable, as maintenance-free as possible, and "we were sensitive to the ecology of the river. We wanted to minimize the disturbance of the river while wanting to provide enough water to meet our water rights. Hopefully, these structures can meet both. We are looking at the Gila Farm Ditch to be funded and replaced, too."

Cooper said a question had come in about how the diversions could be impacted by the Wild and Scenic River designation. "The answer no, they cannot be impacted because they are on private land."

She noted that enough or almost enough funding had been acquired for doing the Upper Gila Diversion first. She thanked the engineers and the GBIC for working together. "Thank you for your inclusiveness."

Ogilvie said he also wanted to express his sincere thanks to everyone. "The Nature Conservancy has worked hand-in-hand with us and the engineers to develop something that satisfies everyone's interests."

