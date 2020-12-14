Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham recommends visualizing the "COVID triangle" when making decisions about moving throughout the community."Happy Early Holidays," Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said as she opened the press conference on December 10, 2020. She said she hopes everyone is finding ways to navigate the holiday season while distancing.

"We are still in an extreme situation," Grisham said, "It is true across the country." She urged New Mexicans to minimize transmission since hospitals across the country are at or over capacity. She also said ventilator supplies are stretched in some states.

Grisham said the two week "reset" brought some good news as numbers flatten. "Let's be cautious," she said. "There's a lag in the data. And with a two week effort being helpful, when people see that it worked they may take it as an invitation to go more places."

At the time, data was showing a reduction in the transmission rate from 24% to 13%. "We're trying to get to 5%," Grisham said. "This is a reminder that those solid public health behaviors work. It doesn't mean to let up, it means we can give those healthcare workers a break."

"Early indications are that several counties can get into yellow by [this week]," she said. "These efforts work, it's why we do them." She encouraged New Mexicans to continue working to reduce virus transmission. "Do curbside and delivery. Avoid groups and gatherings. Mask up," she said.

"All public health professionals are worried. We know we are in for a rocky time for the country," Grisham said. "But there is an incredibly bright spot, vaccines are here." She said there aren't enough for all residents of any state to be vaccinated at this time. "But, in 3-6 months we will see dramatic improvements in the risks associated with COVID-19."

The Pfizer vaccine will provide vaccines for the first wave of recipients, mainly healthcare professionals. The second wave will come from Moderna, and they are slated for residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

"It will take several weeks before we have protected those healthcare workers and long-term facilities," Grisham said. "By February or early March the vaccine will be available to essential workers and first responders."

"The vaccine appears to have gone through all established processes," Dr. David Scrase said. Earlier in the year there was concern about rushing vaccine production.

With vaccines on the way, the testing strategy remains in place. "The testing strategy goal is to have accurate, accessible, timely testing," Scrase said. "The market will likely be flooded with at-home testing kits. We will put out recommendations when that time comes."

"Even with the vaccines we will have to do testing for a year or more," Grisham said. "Testing is key. We want to make it easy, and keep building the system out in the state."

"Effective testing strategy is part of that public health effort," Grisham said. "These are the things that will put New Mexico on the right track."

Scrase encouraged New Mexicans to have difficult conversations with family members as hospital capacity is strained. "Be clear about what you want," he said. Overall the gating criteria and mobility data are improving, and Scrase credits the reset for the improvement.

Scrase reiterated that the county-by-county targets are not meant to be difficult. "These aren't new. This was set up in the summer. We can get back there, we've seen progress with the restart."

"The swiss cheese defense, where no single intervention is perfect at preventing the spread, is likely the best," Scrase said.

