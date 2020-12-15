Dr. Tracie Collins, newly appointed Cabinet Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, spoke to the public about the incoming vaccines on December 15, 2020.

The first doses of a vaccine have arrived in New Mexico, with more on the way. "Today we begin to turn the tide," Collins said. "By protecting ourselves and our communities, we are moving past this terrible virus and toward a brighter day."

Collins said Friday, after fully reviewing the Pfizer vaccine, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA). "On Saturday, an advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) concurred," she said. "The New Mexico Health Advisory Team has also reviewed the research and agrees with the FDA and CDC."

"The first shots began yesterday," Collins said. "The initial shipment of 17,550 doses is being prioritized for frontline healthcare workers in hospital settings, starting with staff with high and medium exposure to the virus."

"As New Mexico receives additional shipments in the coming weeks, we will continue to provide vaccines to frontline healthcare workers as well as staff and residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities," she said. "The principle here is simple. The first vaccine doses will go to those who are at most risk of exposure to people or infectious materials."

"Here's what else you need to know," Collins continued. "Like nearly all vaccines, the Pfizer vaccine requires two shots. A first, then a second 21 days later." Data is being collected about whether the vaccine prevents transmission. "As New Mexico begins to get vaccinated, we still need to wear masks, maintain 6 feet of social distancing, wash our hands often, and keep up with other COVID-safe practices."

"This is a very important point that bears repeating: even after getting vaccinated, we need everyone to wear masks and continue COVID-safe practices," she said.

"We expect additional vaccines to receive approval and additional shipments to arrive," Collins said. "We will continue to provide additional information."

"Let's savor this promising and uplifting moment," she said. "For the past nine months, coronavirus has wreaked havoc on our state, our country, and throughout the world."

Collins said New Mexicans can be "We begin to turn the tide, protecting ourselves and our communities, moving toward a brighter day. This will take many months and much patience, but we will get there."

When asked about the willingness of folks to become vaccinated, Collins said the Department of Health will work on its messaging so people will seek the vaccine. Polls throughout the country suggest only 60% of people will be interested in inoculation. "For now, the first group will be the healthcare workers and we are hoping to have more than 60% of interest among them." Unlike influenza vaccines, there is no mandate for the COVID-vaccine, due in part to the EUA status.

As for the Tribal Nations, Collins said the New Mexico tribal population has suffered greatly. "Most have chosen to receive their vaccines through the Indian Health Service, but three Pueblos have chosen to receive their allocations from the state." She said those pueblos will have doses coming from this rollout.

Collins cautioned New Mexicans to remain vigilant. "There's certainly the idea that 'Now I'm safe, I don't have to worry about this infection,'" she said. "We are learning more about this virus and even with this vaccine you are reducing your risk for disease - but we are still waiting for how this affects infectivity."

"You can't let your guard down," she said. "Wear the mask even once you have both of the doses. Wash your hands and maintain distance until we have more information."

Collins recently assumed the role of Cabinet Secretary, succeeding Kathyleen Kunkel, who retired this year. She has a Masters in Public Health in addition to being a medical doctor.

"I really appreciate the opportunity to visit with all of you," Collins said. "I am really hopeful and excited about this new chapter, in the middle of this pandemic, and I look forward to really good outcomes and a healthy New Mexico."