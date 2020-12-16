By Roger Lanse

A Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched Saturday, Dec. 12, at approximately 9:26 a.m., to a double-wide mobile home fire at 217 Reynolds Circle. When the officer arrived on scene, personnel from the Silver City Fire Department were on scene extinguishing the fire. According to a SCPD report narrative, the SCFD captain advised the officer that he believed the cause of the fire to be arson and requested the area be sealed off. Reynolds Circle is off of Agave Lane which is off of Mountain View Road in the southeast quadrant of Silver City.

The officer was advised, the narrative said, by neighbors that the homeowner, Gina Turietta, later determined to be 52-years-of-age, left the residence at approximately 7:30 a.m. that morning in a green Mercury Milan, and that two males were seen on the property during the nighttime hours. A neighbor also told the officer that Turietta's son, Nathaniel Vannatter, later determined to be 25-years-old and of the address, was possibly inside the residence. He was later located in the area of Highway 180 and Rosedale Road, walking with another male, Frederick Schneider, 48, unknown address.

Officers were advised that State Fire Investigators would be arriving in about eight hours. SCFD Chief Jeff Fell told the Beat that when he called the State Fire Marshal's Office in Santa Fe to request their assistance, he was told the SFM team had just returned from an investigation in Deming that morning. So they had to take a couple of hours to regroup and come right back down to Grant County that same day, Fell stated.

According to SCFD Captain Lance Horton, the mobile home was severely damaged, particularly to the outside structure and one bedroom. He stated the cause of the fire was arson and that an accelerant of some sort was used to ignite fires at three locations inside the home with one burning through to the outside.

Horton said two engines, a rescue truck, and 10 firefighters were deployed, in addition to EMS1 with two people and an ambulance on standby. No one was injured in reference to this incident.

One officer and one firefighter remained on scene to provide security until investigators could arrive.

SCPD Chief Freddy Portillo told the Beat that no charges have been filed pending investigation of the incident.