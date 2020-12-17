Forty-eight additional COVID-19 deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,702 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

537 new cases in Bernalillo County

28 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

2 new cases in De Baca County

140 new cases in Doña Ana County

38 new cases in Eddy County

28 new cases in Grant County

4 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

75 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

11 new cases in Luna County

94 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

31 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

75 new cases in Rio Arriba County

29 new cases in Roosevelt County

155 new cases in Sandoval County

90 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

56 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

13 new cases in Taos County

7 new cases in Torrance County

3 new cases in Union County

121 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

28 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility

2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County

21 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County

22 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County

The Department of Health on Thursday reported forty-eight additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Camino Healthcare facility in Albuquerque

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque facility.

A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 40s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces facility.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces.

A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.

A female in her 70s from Hidalgo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs facility.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and a resident of Aztec Healthcare in Aztec.

A female in her 90s from San Miguel County.

A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A female in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in her 70s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 80s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 90s from Taos County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Taos Living Center.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,097.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 17, are:

87121 – 77

87105 – 63

87031 – 58

87114 – 58

87124 – 57

88240 – 56

87002 – 43

87120 – 43

87144 – 36

87401 – 36

Previously reported numbers included nine cases that have been identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Luna County, two in Otero County) four cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Bernalillo County, one in in Doña Ana County, one in San Juan County) and one case in Otero County that was identified as an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Cibola County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 126,045 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 36,137

Catron County: 53

Chaves County: 6,047

Cibola County: 1,962

Colfax County: 430

Curry County: 3,711

De Baca County: 78

Doña Ana County: 15,826

Eddy County: 3,867

Grant County: 711

Guadalupe County: 228

Harding County: 7

Hidalgo County: 216

Lea County: 5,866

Lincoln County: 951

Los Alamos County: 224

Luna County: 2,194

McKinley County: 8,745

Mora County: 74

Otero County: 1,942

Quay County: 316

Rio Arriba County: 1,941

Roosevelt County: 1,301

Sandoval County: 7,091

San Juan County: 8,354

San Miguel County: 660

Santa Fe County: 6,612

Sierra County: 477

Socorro County: 821

Taos County: 1,032

Torrance County: 419

Union County: 178

Valencia County: 4,370

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 418

Otero County Prison Facility: 430

Otero County Processing Center: 194

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 251

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 246

Lea County Correctional Facility: 208

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 155

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 162

Roswell Correctional Center: 225

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 182

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 114

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 852 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 50,784 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces

Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces

Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

Avamere at Roswell

Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms

BeeHive Homes Deming

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Roswell

BeeHive Homes Portales

BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque

BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque

Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen

Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces

Brookdale Santa Fe

Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque

Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque

Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho

Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque

Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque

Casa Real in Santa Fe

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation

Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer

Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque

Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

El Castillo in Santa Fe

Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque

Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Lovington

Good Life Senior Living in Artesia

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs

Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque

Good Samaritan Society Grants

Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces

Hannett House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Birch House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque

Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque

Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales

Hilldale House in Albuquerque

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque

Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup

Life Care Center in Farmington

Lovington Healthcare in Lovington

Kingston Residence of Santa Fe

Mariah House in Albuquerque

Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque

The Montecito in Santa Fe

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque

MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho

Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho

The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque

New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences

North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility

Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque

Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences

Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe

Silver City Care Center in Silver City

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos

Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque

St. Anthony's Healthcare in Clovis

Sundance Home in Gallup

Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell

Taos Living Center

Taos Retirement Village

Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces

West Ridge Village in Albuquerque

Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.