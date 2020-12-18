By Roger Lanse

On Monday, Dec. 13, 2020, at about 8:54 p.m., a Silver City Police Department officer was dispatched to the Drifter Motel, in reference to a domestic disturbance call. When the officer arrived he made contact with the 45-year-old female victim who stated she was involved in a physical altercation with her boyfriend, Justin Reese, later determined to be 47-years-old, of 206 Combs Street, Silver City, who had been drinking.

According to an SCPD incident report narrative, the victim stated the argument began when Reese brought a Marlin .22 Magnum rifle into the room. When she asked him to leave Reese pointed the rifle at her head and said she wasn't going to kick him out of the room and that he would kill her. He then put the rifle down, the victim told the officer, grabbed her by the throat with his left hand and slapped her face with his right hand. He then left in a silver Jeep Liberty shortly prior to the officer's arrival.

The officer advised another officer, who was also responding, to be on the lookout for the vehicle. Shortly after, the narrative said, that officer made contact with the Jeep Liberty and was giving commands to the driver using the unit's public address system.

The first officer went to the scene of the traffic stop where the second officer had Reese at gunpoint. Reese was cuffed and placed in investigative detention in the back of the second officer's patrol car. He then was arrested and transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. An assistant district attorney approved charges of aggravated battery on a household member and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Reese.

A .22 Magnum rifle located in plain view was recovered from Reese's vehicle.

According to GCDC staff, Reese was released on his own recognizance by a judge on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m.