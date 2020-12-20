Sixteen additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 1,077 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
278 new cases in Bernalillo County
26 new cases in Chaves County
19 new cases in Cibola County
5 new cases in Colfax County
12 new cases in Curry County
119 new cases in Doña Ana County
45 new cases in Eddy County
10 new cases in Grant County
5 new cases in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
49 new cases in Lea County
4 new cases in Lincoln County
5 new cases in Los Alamos County
12 new cases in Luna County
79 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
10 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Quay County
24 new cases in Rio Arriba County
6 new cases in Roosevelt County
69 new cases in Sandoval County
160 new cases in San Juan County
16 new cases in San Miguel County
43 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Sierra County
2 new cases in Socorro County
19 new cases in Taos County
3 new cases in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
35 new cases in Valencia County
14 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported sixteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.
A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho.
A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Socorro County. The individual was a resident of Good Samaritan Society Socorro facility.
A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s in Valencia County. The individual was an inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,171.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 20, are:
87401 – 75
87121 – 41
87114 - 3282
88240 – 32
88220 – 30
87105 – 28
88007 – 26
88012 – 25
87111 – 20
87410 – 20
Previously reported numbers included eleven cases that have been identified as duplicates (four in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County, three in Sandoval County, one among NMCD inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (two in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 129,933 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 37,272
Catron County: 55
Chaves County: 6,181
Cibola County: 2,006
Colfax County: 458
Curry County: 3,775
De Baca County: 82
Doña Ana County: 16,163
Eddy County: 4,024
Grant County: 769
Guadalupe County: 250
Harding County: 7
Hidalgo County: 219
Lea County: 6,013
Lincoln County: 971
Los Alamos County: 241
Luna County: 2,233
McKinley County: 9,044
Mora County: 82
Otero County: 1,990
Quay County: 321
Rio Arriba County: 2,018
Roosevelt County: 1,355
Sandoval County: 7,365
San Juan County: 8,819
San Miguel County: 703
Santa Fe County: 6,786
Sierra County: 491
Socorro County: 870
Taos County: 1,075
Torrance County: 433
Union County: 184
Valencia County: 4,476
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 418
Otero County Prison Facility: 431
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 268
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
Lea County Correctional Facility: 209
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 159
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 95
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 169
Roswell Correctional Center: 225
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 183
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 138
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 5
As of today, there are 820 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 54,357 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Arbors of Del Rey in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes Portales
BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Palomas in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Mis Abuelos in Albuquerque
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Cielos Abiertos Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Kingston Residence of Santa Fe
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
The New Beginnings Senior Living in Albuquerque
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Pueblo of Isleta Assisted Living & Memory Care Facility
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Shady Pines Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sierra Healthcare Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony's Healthcare in Clovis
Sundance Home in Gallup
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista in Silver City
Taos Living Center
Taos Retirement Village
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Tercer Cielo Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
West Ridge Village in Albuquerque
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
Willow Wood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.