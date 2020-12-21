By Roger Lanse
Silver City Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at 3711 Valley Vista Drive on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, arriving on scene at approximately 6:17 p.m. A female caller to Grant County Regional Dispatch Authority advised that her daughter was fighting with the boyfriend and she heard something break in the background.
Officers made contact with the 31-year-old female victim, who stated, according to an SCPD report narrative, that she and her boyfriend, Dustin Patterson, later determined to also be 31, of the address, were arguing about Patterson being with another female. During the argument, the victim related, Patterson got upset and began to yell and kicked a black mirror that he had given her, shattering it. The victim also told officers the argument was not physical.
Patterson admitted to officers that he did get upset and kicked the mirror causing it to break.
The narrative stated that Patterson was placed under arrest for criminal damage to property of a household member, cuffed, and placed in the rear seat of a patrol car. As an officer began taking Patterson's personal belongings to give to the victim, Patterson began to hit his head on the rear door window and on the cage separating the front and rear seats. According to the narrative, the officer quickly pulled Patterson out of the vehicle by his jacket for his safety, placed him in another patrol car, and transported him to Gila Regional Medical Center because of statements Patterson made.
Patterson also had an active warrant for his arrest.
When Patterson was discharged from the hospital, the narrative said, he was transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. According to GCDC staff, Patterson was released on Friday, Dec. 18, by Judge Laney on a $2,000 unsecured appearance bond.