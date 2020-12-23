facebook-24x24

Category: Front Page News

By Hallie Richwine

Secretary of the Department of Human Services, Dr. David Scrase, and Secretary-Designate of the Department of Health, Dr. Tracie Collins, presented updated COVID-19 information in a webinar on December 22, 2020.

"We're seeing the first decline in hospital volume in four weeks," Dr. Scrase said. "There are still a lot of folks on ventilators, but relief is happening." He added that the northwest region is still experiencing high case counts.

Dr. Scrase introduced Dr. Collins to give an update on the vaccine. "We're delighted to have her here. She hit the ground running from her first day on the job."

"We are receiving the vaccine and have vaccinated hospital workers," Dr. Collins said.

Roughly 14,000 hospital workers were the first to receive the vaccine. "Now we're expanding to larger groups," she said. "The vaccine is being distributed in both rural and urban communities."

With the launch of the new website cvvaccine.nmhealth.org, people can sign up to be notified if and when they are eligible for the vaccine. "If you are [in the] 1A [classification] and you go to the site, you will get more information now, and others will be notified later."

"After this round of vaccinations, we will provide more information. We actually received recommendations on how to prioritize the next groups," Dr. Collins said. "Considering the workforce and the total impact on the state, we will have more information on eligibility available in January."

"As for at-home testing, we are partnering with Vault to get free saliva tests," she said. "You need online access to Zoom, and you do the test at home with a virtual supervisor. Then you mail it back." Dr. Collins said the test itself is free, and you may be asked for insurance information, but insurance is NOT required to be tested.

Dr. Scrase said COVID-19 is ranked as the third rated cause of death, behind heart disease and cancer. "In some ways we become numb to statistics," he said. "This is a significant loss of life."

"The CDC said excess deaths are 20% in addition to what we are seeing from COVID-19," Dr. Scrase said. The CDC will be updating that as well as reporting on any strains as time goes on.

Dr. Scrase also mentioned that monoclonal antibody treatments remain available to people who test positive for the virus, and they can help reduce the likelihood of hospitalization.

Overall Dr. Scrase said the case numbers appear to be on the other side of the curve, and as hospital beds open the crisis standards of care level will move. "We have moved to contingency level 2, so we're out of the red," he said. The gating criteria points are improving. "We are starting to see good news. The case count is still high, and the positivity rate, but the numbers are improving."

"Great job to all those who took care during Thanksgiving, the case numbers are dropping," Dr. Scrase said. "Hang in there. As more people get vaccinated we will be doing better."

View the entire slideshow here.

