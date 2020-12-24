Twenty-nine additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Thursday announced 1,927 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
487 new cases in Bernalillo County
293 new cases in Chaves County
78 new cases in Cibola County
1 new case in Colfax County
28 new cases in Curry County
259 new cases in Doña Ana County
92 new cases in Eddy County
13 new cases in Grant County
5 new cases in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
65 new cases in Lea County
10 new cases in Lincoln County
6 new cases in Los Alamos County
19 new cases in Luna County
73 new cases in McKinley County
5 new cases in Mora County
29 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
39 new cases in Rio Arriba County
14 new cases in Roosevelt County
101 new cases in Sandoval County
133 new cases in San Juan County
14 new cases in San Miguel County
58 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Sierra County
18 new cases in Socorro County
10 new cases in Taos County
6 new cases in Torrance County
55 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Thursday reported twenty-nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Care Free Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center facility in Albuquerque.
A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village facility in Albuquerque.
A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Watermark at Cherry Hills facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
A male in his 70s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A female in his 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,272.
The eleven ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 24, are:
88203 - 138
88201 - 116
87121 - 88
88220 - 54
88001 - 48
87114 - 46
87105 - 42
87034 - 38
87111 - 38
87144 - 38
88012 - 38
Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates in Bernalillo County and one case in McKinley County that was not lab-confirmed – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 135,166 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 38,676
Catron County: 55
Chaves County: 6,591
Cibola County: 2,161
Colfax County: 463
Curry County: 3,847
De Baca County: 83
Doña Ana County: 16,765
Eddy County: 4,248
Grant County: 811
Guadalupe County: 264
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 225
Lea County: 6,271
Lincoln County: 997
Los Alamos County: 255
Luna County: 2,279
McKinley County: 9,321
Mora County: 104
Otero County: 2,059
Quay County: 325
Rio Arriba County: 2,113
Roosevelt County: 1,411
Sandoval County: 7,672
San Juan County: 9,320
San Miguel County: 779
Santa Fe County: 6,955
Sierra County: 503
Socorro County: 907
Taos County: 1,103
Torrance County: 457
Union County: 185
Valencia County: 4,638
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
Otero County Prison Facility: 431
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 278
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
Lea County Correctional Facility: 222
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
Roswell Correctional Center: 225
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 147
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 811 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 58,917 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Edgewood
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes Portales
BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Hobbs
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Mariah House in Albuquerque
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Sundance Home in Gallup
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista in Silver City
Taos Living Center
Taos Retirement Village
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.