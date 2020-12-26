[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a multi-part series of articles on the County Commission's work session on Dec. 15, 2020 and the regular meeting on Dec. 17, 2020.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Grant County Manager Charlene Webb gave the first county report, after two presentations at the County Commission work session on Dec. 15, 2020, which can be read at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/61881-grant-county-commission-hears-presentations-at-work-session-20201215 and https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/61946-grant-county-commission-hears-second-presentation-at-work-session-121520.

"I'm going to give you some updates on things staff is working on. The Bataan Park bid, the CDBG project, closed on Dec. 7, and is currently under review by Randy Hernandez and the engineer. Bond projects completed include the Silver Street Complex roof, as well as the roof replacement at the Airport FBO (fixed base operation). The purchase order for stucco for this building has been issued and is being scheduled; the perimeter fence for the Detention Center purchase order has been issued and work will begin on January 4. The fairground ADA top priority has been submitted to the state as a capital outlay project. The Airport Road has been completed; the North Hurley Road project has been completed; and the Cottage San overlay is scheduled for this month. In grants, the Bandoni project is out to bid. The airport secondary containment engineering has been completed and the airport apron is under construction. We have expended all the CARES Act small business funds, and we have encumbered all the local government funds, which is about $6,000. We will spend all of that. Airport Manager Rebekah Wenger got a $500,000 grant from the FAA for six new hangars. We have had a waiting list. We are very fortunate to have her in charge of our airport. Jason (Lockett), Facilities Manager, obtained $6300 for new skeet machines at the shooting range. Emergency Manager Gilbert Helton received $75,000 for repeater replacement. Under Colonias, Ridge Road, Truck ByPass and Little Walnut, the purchase orders have been issued. Capital outlay we received agreements for vehicles, for Bataan Park drainage and for the CAD-system at Dispatch. We are still waiting on the grant agreement for the outdoor trails and recreation plan. The Hachita Fire Station bays were received and installed on Dec. 7. Ivanhoe Tank and reconstruction is pending substantial completion and walk through. I was approached by Priscilla Lucero (Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments executive director) and Susan Wilger of CHI (Center for Health Innovation) to participate in a memorandum of understanding. CHI is applying for some rural behavioral health system funding from the United States Health and Resources Department. They are looking at partnering with four different counties, Grant, Luna, Sierra and Rio Arriba, to expand behavioral health resources in rural counties. They are also partnering with the state Alliance of Health Councils and are hoping to partner with New Mexico Counties. I agreed to be a partner. Under the Local Government Road Fund, Earl (Moore, Road Superintendent) has completed some special projects. I had some preliminary conversation with Priscilla on some additional funding for trails at Bataan and Fort Bayard. I presented the top two capital outlay projects, the ADA for the fairgrounds and the Gila Park at Prospectors. They asked some really good questions about things the county faces. Randy and I are participating in the Joint Information Committee that Jeff Fell put together in regards to Covid."

District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas asked about the CDBG project at Bataan Memorial Park.

Webb said the construction bids closed last week for the ADA portion. "Randy will look at them to make sure they have what we need from them and the engineer will look at them to make sure they meet all the criteria."

Webb replied to District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne's question about Prospectors.

She said they asked about when was the last time capital outlay money had gone to District 4 projects. Lucero determined it was 1998.

Randy Villa, General Services Director, said the airport is benefitting from the outstanding job by Wenger and staff. "They are selling a lot of fuel and although enplanements are down 70 percent, people are still flying. The essential air service selection is still in the selection process. We have made it clear that we want to continue with Advanced Air." He said he was pleased about the funding for additional hangars. "They are in the design state. There is a list for people wanting hangar space. Corre Caminos is still running a regular schedule, and it continues on Friday and Saturday evenings. In our maintenance department we are ahead of most departments. We keep everything sanitized daily. At the shooting range, we put in heating and cooling for a shed, as well as more lighting and secured it better. We finished painting the interior at the Silver Street Complex. Our volunteer fire departments are answering calls. They are working well to follow Covid protocols. Several of the calls have been because of electric heaters that were on overloaded outlets. We had a fire on Ridge Road. Please don't overload your home's electrical system. And please, when you put out ashes, make sure they are completely out. Our chipper is back for those wanting to do clearing around their homes to prevent wildfire."

He noted that Wenger came to the airport with a lot of experience. "She has focused on the revenue side. I heard that the Forest Service has agreed to renew its lease of the fire-fighting complex at the airport."

Browne thanked Villa for the EAS update. "Does the contact get automatically renewed if it expires?"

Villa said he thinks it would be automatically renewed. "It's because of Covid that everything is backed up. On a different note, we got the fencing for the Detention Center before the price went up 40 percent, so that was a substantial savings."

Moore said the blades are hitting every road that needs it. "We completed the project on Cottage San Road. We're working on a low-water crossing on Redrock Road. The bid is out. We are patching whenever the weather is warmer. We are already ordering chip seal for next year."

Sheriff Frank Gomez kicked off the elected officials' reports at the regular meeting. He said the D.A.R.E. program had received a donation of D.A.R.E. supplies from Las Cruces schools, which had shut down their D.A.R.E. programs. "It's a bunch of stuff that will help us continue to provide the program to our students. Our department gave out 21 Thanksgiving baskets. We will sponsor a couple of families and give out about 15 baskets at Christmas. We did D.A.R.E. graduations—one for Silver Schools, one for Cobre Schools and one at Calvary Christian Academy. We did a parade for each school. We received $43,000 in donations this year and expended $32,000."

He said the department continues with Animal Control with Emergency Manager Gilbert Helton. "We recently hired a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, who is also an instructor. We ordered vehicles. We used to do them in batches, but we are establishing a program of just buying a smaller number to avoid the glut of an aging fleet that all need maintenance at the same time. We are also buying ones with common parts. We are working closely with the Road Department on the plan."

Gomez reported some statistics from the High Intensity Drug Traffic Area. Officers seized 1.8 pounds of methamphetamine, half a pound of heroin, and two ounces of marijuana. He said officers have dealt with an increase in domestic violence calls with 20 in November. Deputies have answered November calls to 18 crashes, eight larcenies, three stolen vehicles, one homicide and seven breaking and entering.

"We are close to getting our cell phones set up," Gomez said. He reported that Bayard Police Department answers most of its calls. "We are answering 50 percent to 70 percent of the calls in Santa Clara and Hurley. I'm very proud of the work my staff is doing. Lt. Burns and I will give you a full year's report at the January meeting."

In answer to a question from Browne, Gomez said the department has created a list of those in his department requesting Covid-19 vaccinations and sent it to the Department of Health.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked why only one DWI arrest in November.

Gomez replied that his department has become much more aggressive about DWI. "Before I got here, we had may two a year. Now we're making them monthly. We've already had three in December."

Treasurer Steve Armendariz thanked his staff, who he said have met challenges this year. "We have maintained good relations with the public. We have collected 59.63 percent of taxes for 2020. I thank the taxpayers for stepping up. Many have already paid for the entire year. Of 17,000 county accounts, about 9,000 have paid in full. The remaining 8,000 accounts could be just paying the first half or may include some from this year or earlier. We have so far collected $470,000 in gross receipts taxes, so we continue to stay strong. Receipts may be soft for November, according to the state. On account balances, from my first year in the treasurer's office as deputy treasurer from Jan. 1, 2013 to now, I think we've been able to make things happen. We have $15 million, leaving out the $2 million in bonds, compared to $10 million when I first came into the office. I have met several times with the incoming treasurer Patrick Cohn. We did the October reconciliation together. He has a handle on stuff. He was surprised by our online payments system. About 60 percent of payments are done online now. I want to thank Kevin (Hubbs, administrative assistant in the manager's office) for getting our mail. We're keeping up with things."

Browne thanked Armendariz for his years of service. "I appreciate this chart for GRT. Best of luck with retirement."

Edwards echoed the thank you. "I know you have some projects you're planning for retirement."

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings thanked him for his service and for keeping the office open. "It's easy to call and get an instant response."

Salas thanked Armendariz for the helping him "understand a difficult subject."

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman Chris Ponce also thanked Armendariz for "helping me learn."

"We're all working for the betterment of the community," Armendariz said, "while continuing to keep the taxpayers in mind. I am confident Mr. Cohn will continue and do a good job. It's a bit different from banking, but he also thanked the girls for helping him."

The next article will be the monthly presentation from Gila Regional Medical Center and will get into the regular meeting agenda.