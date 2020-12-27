Thirty additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Sunday announced 747 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
240 new cases in Bernalillo County
30 new cases in Chaves County
13 new cases in Cibola County
4 new cases in Colfax County
45 new cases in Curry County
3 new cases in De Baca County
56 new cases in Doña Ana County
44 new cases in Eddy County
2 new cases in Grant County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
46 new cases in Lea County
6 new cases in Lincoln County
1 new case in Los Alamos County
2 new cases in Luna County
28 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Mora County
3 new cases in Otero County
2 new cases in Quay County
20 new cases in Rio Arriba County
15 new cases in Roosevelt County
48 new cases in Sandoval County
40 new cases in San Juan County
5 new cases in San Miguel County
46 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Sierra County
5 new cases in Socorro County
3 new cases in Taos County
3 new cases in Torrance County
23 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Sunday reported thirty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Sandia Assisted Living in facility in Albuquerque.
A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
A female in her 100s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca.
A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Adobe Assisted Living facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center facility in Las Cruces.
A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.
A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
A male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
A second male in his 80s from Luna County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 30s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe.
A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A male in his 90s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,346.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Dec. 27 are:
88101 – 44
87114 – 39
87124 – 26
88220 – 26
87121 –24
87120 – 23
88240 – 23
87111 – 20
87105 – 18
88260 – 17
Previously reported numbers included four cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Sandoval County, one in Valencia County, one case among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County) and once case in Bernalillo County that was not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected. New Mexico has now had a total of 137,968 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 39,462
Catron County: 55
Chaves County: 6,761
Cibola County: 2,196
Colfax County: 501
Curry County: 3,935
De Baca County: 86
Doña Ana County: 17,036
Eddy County: 4,372
Grant County: 831
Guadalupe County: 264
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 229
Lea County: 6,395
Lincoln County: 1,010
Los Alamos County: 265
Luna County: 2,303
McKinley County: 9,449
Mora County: 111
Otero County: 2,088
Quay County: 331
Rio Arriba County: 2,175
Roosevelt County: 1,463
Sandoval County: 7,845
San Juan County: 9,606
San Miguel County: 806
Santa Fe County: 7,086
Sierra County: 514
Socorro County: 922
Taos County: 1,129
Torrance County: 471
Union County: 190
Valencia County: 4,748
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
Otero County Prison Facility: 431
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 279
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 223
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 99
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
Roswell Correctional Center: 225
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 758 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 60,528 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
BeeHive Homes Deming
BeeHive Homes Edgewood
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes Roswell
BeeHive Homes Portales
BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
Mariah House in Albuquerque
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Sundance Home in Gallup
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista in Silver City
Taos Living Center
Taos Retirement Village
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.