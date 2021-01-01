facebook-24x24

Category: Front Page News

Dr. Tracie Collins, Secretary of the New Mexico Department of Health, addressed the public on December 30, 2020 to provide a brief update about vaccines.

"As of December 27, New Mexico ordered and was delivered 49,625 doses of the vaccine, and administered 41,075, which is about 83% of the total amount received," Collins said. She said the doses have been distributed to both urban and rural areas.

Collins reminded New Mexicans to register at cvvaccine.nmhealth.org to stay updated about eligibility for upcoming vaccine distribution. 160,000 New Mexicans have already registered. "After you register, you will get notifications to update your profile including health conditions," she said. "You will get notified when the vaccine is available in your area."

"We are actively planning [prioritization] and should have more information soon," Collins said. "We're still in phase 1A." Phase 1A includes front line essential workers and older adults. Collins said they are still determining who will be eligible in phases 1B and 1C, and that that information will be provided as soon as details are available.

Using the website will keep individuals informed about when and where they can get vaccinated. "You receive a code and where to go," Collins said. This code is almost like a placeholder in the line to get the vaccine. "The first challenge in getting people vaccinated is getting them registered," she said. "This allows for clear communication and reaching people to get that information out." Collins said she believes they have accomplished and surpassed that challenge.

Collins said the next phases will likely be for those over 75 and then those with chronic conditions. "We're still working on the subcategories," she said.

She also said that as vaccines become available, New Mexicans may be in the position to choose the type of vaccine they receive. "As more vaccines become available we will have more information available," Collins said. "Right now it's supply-demand, but maybe by February or March there may be a choice."

Collins said the vaccine potentially provides 25% protection after the first dose and up to 90% protection after the second dose. She also spoke briefly about the new strain that has showed up in Colorado and California. "What we are doing is watching it closely. Even though it is a variant it has the spikes the current vaccine is for," she said.

In closing she said she has a debt of gratitude to all of the first line workers. "They're working hard, working long hours helping patients navigate the impact of COVID. I'm very grateful for frontline workers and essential workers."

