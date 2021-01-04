By Roger Lanse
On Monday. Dec. 28, 2020, at about 11:35 p.m. Santa Clara Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at 500 S. Prescott Street in reference to someone screaming. When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Stephanie Brewer, outside, on top of a 13-year-old male who was screaming for help, according to a statement of probable cause.
As officers removed Brewer from the child, the statement said, and attempted to place her in investigative detention, she began to scream and resist arrest. She refused to speak with officers and continued "screaming at the top of her lungs and wouldn't listen to any instructions," the statement said. The officers had to "physically carry" Brewer to be placed in a patrol car.
According to the statement, the child had blood on his face and a "busted lip." Blood was also discovered on the kitchen floor. The child told the officers that he and his mom got in an argument over his video games and when he attempted to leave to go to his grandma's house across the street where he lived, his mom got upset and slapped him. The child continued that when his mother got on top of him, she placed her forearm across his neck causing him to cough and feel like he was going to pass out.
Ambulances were called for the child and for the mother who was described as having an anxiety attack. However, EMS advised they would send one for the child and will check out both patients and if another is needed, they will request a second. The child was taken by ambulance to Gila Regional Medical Center.
Brewer was charged with child abuse and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer. She was arrested and booked into the Grant County Detention Center in the early morning of Tuesday, Dec. 29, and released later that day on a $6,000 unsecured appearance bond.