Woman arrested for aggravated assault
By Roger Lanse
Three Silver City Police Department officers were dispatched to 310 Reynolds Circle on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon call. The officers were advised that the female involved had left the scene in a blue Chevy car headed toward town.
According to an SCPD offense report narrative, officers made a felony stop on the blue Chevy driven by Gina Turrieta, 52, of the Reynolds Circle address, at the intersection of College Avenue and Corbin Street.
Witnesses at the Reynolds Circle scene stated, according to the narrative, that Turrieta left the scene in her vehicle, after throwing either coffee beans or coffee grounds on another vehicle and accusing a male witness of burning her house down. As Turrieta drove down the driveway to leave, witnesses told officers she pulled out a silver and black handgun and pointed it at the man she had accused of burning her house down.
Another man, the narrative said, threw a rock at the headlights of Turrieta's car, hoping to stop it, while the man Turrieta was accusing of burning her house down, unholstered his weapon and pointed it at Turrieta when he saw her point her weapon at him. Turrieta told officers that she only unholstered her gun when she saw the man unholster his.
Turrieta was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the narrative stated. She was transported to the Grant County Detention Center for booking. A Glock Model 19 9 mm handgun, two 9 mm magazines, and 27 rounds of 9 mm ammunition were logged into evidence.
According to GCDC staff, Turrieta remains in custody as of Jan. 5, 2021.