Twenty additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,201 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
484 new cases in Bernalillo County
47 new cases in Chaves County
17 new cases in Cibola County
2 new cases in Colfax County
15 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
117 new cases in Doña Ana County
25 new cases in Eddy County
8 new cases in Grant County
58 new cases in Lea County
7 new cases in Lincoln County
2 new cases in Los Alamos County
7 new cases in Luna County
93 new cases in McKinley County
26 new cases in Otero County
5 new cases in Quay County
17 new cases in Rio Arriba County
78 new cases in Sandoval County
104 new cases in San Juan County
8 new cases in San Miguel County
37 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
2 new cases in Socorro County
6 new cases in Taos County
3 new cases in Torrance County
2 new cases in Union County
28 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Roswell Correctional Center
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A third female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Camino Retirement Apartments in Albuquerque.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Atria Vista del Rio facility in Albuquerque.
A second male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 90s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Living facility in Carlsbad.
A female in her 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Vista Hermosa facility in Santa Fe.
A female in her 90s from Sierra County. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,594.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 5 are:
87121 – 65
87120 – 61
87114 – 56
87105 – 45
87107 – 35
88240 – 34
87111 – 28
87327 – 28
87401 – 28
87109 – 27
Previously reported numbers included sixteen cases that have been identified as duplicates (five in Bernalillo County, two in Doña Ana County, seven in Sandoval County, two in Santa Fe County) and one case in Santa Fe County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 148,499 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 42,490
Catron County: 59
Chaves County: 7,188
Cibola County: 2,336
Colfax County: 543
Curry County: 4,192
De Baca County: 103
Doña Ana County: 18,097
Eddy County: 4,813
Grant County: 974
Guadalupe County: 284
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 254
Lea County: 6,987
Lincoln County: 1,088
Los Alamos County: 301
Luna County: 2,416
McKinley County: 10,124
Mora County: 125
Otero County: 2,231
Quay County: 345
Rio Arriba County: 2,396
Roosevelt County: 1,560
Sandoval County: 8,530
San Juan County: 10,724
San Miguel County: 898
Santa Fe County: 7,583
Sierra County: 582
Socorro County: 967
Taos County: 1,188
Torrance County: 506
Union County: 195
Valencia County: 5,030
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
Otero County Prison Facility: 431
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 248
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
Roswell Correctional Center: 227
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 740 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 70,737 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista in Silver City
Taos Retirement Village
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.