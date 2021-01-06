Forty-seven additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 1,496 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
443 new cases in Bernalillo County
1 new case in Catron County
76 new cases in Chaves County
14 new cases in Cibola County
6 new cases in Colfax County
13 new cases in Curry County
164 new cases in Doña Ana County
14 new cases in Eddy County
23 new cases in Grant County
6 new cases in Guadalupe County
4 new cases in Hidalgo County
56 new cases in Lea County
2 new cases in Lincoln County
15 new cases in Los Alamos County
5 new cases in Luna County
82 new cases in McKinley County
1 new case in Mora County
28 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
93 new cases in Rio Arriba County
3 new cases in Roosevelt County
96 new cases in Sandoval County
154 new cases in San Juan County
6 new cases in San Miguel County
103 new cases in Santa Fe County
1 new case in Sierra County
9 new cases in Socorro County
15 new cases in Taos County
4 new cases in Torrance County
57 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
The Department of Health on Wednesday reported forty-seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A third male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County.
A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A third male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A fourth male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the North Ridge Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A third female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A third male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Tender Heart Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
A second male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Mission Arch Center facility in Roswell.
A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
A female in her 60s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 90s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis.
A male in his 40s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County.
A male in his 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
A second male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Avamere facility in Rio Rancho.
A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
A female in her 60s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,641.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Jan. 6 are:
87121 – 75
87105 – 61
87507 – 53
87401 – 48
87114 – 46
87532 – 41
87124 – 40
88203 – 38
88240 – 38
87109 – 37
Previously reported numbers included seven cases that been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Otero County, one in Rio Arriba County, one in San Juan County); three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, two in Roosevelt County); and one case in Lea County that has been determined to be an out-of-state resident – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 149,984 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 42,929
Catron County: 60
Chaves County: 7,264
Cibola County: 2,350
Colfax County: 549
Curry County: 4,205
De Baca County: 103
Doña Ana County: 18,259
Eddy County: 4,827
Grant County: 997
Guadalupe County: 290
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 258
Lea County: 7,042
Lincoln County: 1,090
Los Alamos County: 316
Luna County: 2,421
McKinley County: 10,206
Mora County: 126
Otero County: 2,258
Quay County: 346
Rio Arriba County: 2,488
Roosevelt County: 1,561
Sandoval County: 8,625
San Juan County: 10,877
San Miguel County: 904
Santa Fe County: 7,688
Sierra County: 583
Socorro County: 976
Taos County: 1,203
Torrance County: 510
Union County: 195
Valencia County: 5,087
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
Otero County Prison Facility: 431
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 248
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 163
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
Roswell Correctional Center: 227
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 214
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 712 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 72,089 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista in Silver City
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.