Twenty-two additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 1,507 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
374 new cases in Bernalillo County
2 new cases in Catron County
60 new cases in Chaves County
18 new cases in Cibola County
6 new cases in Colfax County
22 new cases in Curry County
163 new cases in Doña Ana County
72 new cases in Eddy County
20 new cases in Grant County
3 new cases in Guadalupe County
2 new cases in Hidalgo County
87 new cases in Lea County
15 new cases in Lincoln County
6 new cases in Los Alamos County
16 new cases in Luna County
92 new cases in McKinley County
2 new cases in Mora County
44 new cases in Otero County
6 new cases in Quay County
48 new cases in Rio Arriba County
11 new cases in Roosevelt County
95 new cases in Sandoval County
118 new cases in San Juan County
16 new cases in San Miguel County
108 new cases in Santa Fe County
17 new cases in Sierra County
8 new cases in Socorro County
19 new cases in Taos County
2 new cases in Torrance County
47 new cases in Valencia County
3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility
The Department of Health on Saturday reported twenty-two additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
A male in his 70s from Colfax County.
A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Welbrook Senior Living facility in Las Cruces.
A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Lea County.
A female in her 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County.
A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was a resident of the Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,732.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 9 are:
88240 – 59
87121 – 53
87507 – 51
87105 – 47
87114 – 46
88220 – 46
87124 – 45
87120 – 41
87401 – 38
88001 – 35
Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Bernalillo County, one in Lea County, two in Sandoval County, two in San Juan County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Sandoval County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 154,954 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 44,177
Catron County: 64
Chaves County: 7,475
Cibola County: 2,414
Colfax County: 592
Curry County: 4,315
De Baca County: 109
Doña Ana County: 18,740
Eddy County: 5,087
Grant County: 1,070
Guadalupe County: 298
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 272
Lea County: 7,230
Lincoln County: 1,143
Los Alamos County: 340
Luna County: 2,479
McKinley County: 10,467
Mora County: 133
Otero County: 2,371
Quay County: 362
Rio Arriba County: 2,635
Roosevelt County: 1,610
Sandoval County: 8,952
San Juan County: 11,405
San Miguel County: 947
Santa Fe County: 8,009
Sierra County: 617
Socorro County: 1,001
Taos County: 1,247
Torrance County: 521
Union County: 201
Valencia County: 5,253
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 422
Otero County Prison Facility: 432
Otero County Processing Center: 194
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 250
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
Roswell Correctional Center: 227
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 22
As of today, there are 696 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 76,801 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Hobbs
BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Good Samaritan Society Socorro
Hannett House in Albuquerque
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
Hilldale House in Albuquerque
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
Silver City Care Center in Silver City
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
Sunset Vista in Silver City
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.