Thirty-six additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Saturday announced 1,092 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
276 new cases in Bernalillo County
50 new cases in Chaves County
21 new cases in Cibola County
5 new cases in Colfax County
21 new cases in Curry County
2 new cases in De Baca County
173 new cases in Doña Ana County
51 new cases in Eddy County
13 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
1 new case in Hidalgo County
28 new cases in Lea County
15 new cases in Lincoln County
11 new cases in Los Alamos County
18 new cases in Luna County
71 new cases in McKinley County
34 new cases in Otero County
4 new cases in Quay County
19 new cases in Rio Arriba County
4 new cases in Roosevelt County
75 new cases in Sandoval County
71 new cases in San Juan County
4 new cases in San Miguel County
69 new cases in Santa Fe County
2 new cases in Sierra County
5 new cases in Socorro County
16 new cases in Taos County
3 new cases in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
27 new cases in Valencia County
1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The Department of Health on Saturday reported thirty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County.
A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of The Suites Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Mission Arch Center in Roswell.
A second female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A third male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Luna County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming.
A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 80s from McKinley County.
A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A third female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
A female in her 70s from Rio Arriba County.
A male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A second male in his 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from San Juan County.
A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 50s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was a resident of the Sierra Vista facility in Santa Fe County.
A male in his 80s from Valencia County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,910.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Jan. 16 are:
87507 – 38
87124 – 34
87114 – 33
87105 – 31
88220 – 31
87121 – 30
88001 – 28
88012 – 28
88201 – 27
87109 – 25
Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates (one in Quay County, one among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center) and two cases that were not lab confirmed (one case in Curry County, one case in Doña Ana County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 162,893 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 46,179
Catron County: 68
Chaves County: 7,804
Cibola County: 2,485
Colfax County: 624
Curry County: 4,507
De Baca County: 120
Doña Ana County: 19,746
Eddy County: 5,484
Grant County: 1,172
Guadalupe County: 315
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 281
Lea County: 7,483
Lincoln County: 1,249
Los Alamos County: 389
Luna County: 2,626
McKinley County: 10,881
Mora County: 141
Otero County: 2,589
Quay County: 379
Rio Arriba County: 2,884
Roosevelt County: 1,682
Sandoval County: 9,476
San Juan County: 12,080
San Miguel County: 1,018
Santa Fe County: 8,454
Sierra County: 647
Socorro County: 1,035
Taos County: 1,332
Torrance County: 552
Union County: 207
Valencia County: 5,460
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 423
Otero County Prison Facility: 435
Otero County Processing Center: 196
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 282
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 320
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175
Roswell Correctional Center: 228
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
As of today, there are 632 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 84,803 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho in Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell in Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Life Care Center in Farmington
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Bosque Trails in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.