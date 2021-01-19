By Roger Lanse

A Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy, responding to a domestic disturbance call at 14 Quartz Drive at approximately 6:44 p.m.,Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, made contact with a 73-year-old female who advised she and her husband of 40 years, Jerry Wignall, 75, had been arguing.

The victim told the deputy, according to an offense report narrative, that her husband had been drinking and calling her names, and when she threatened to squirt him with a water bottle he knocked the bottle out of her hand, cutting her finger, and slapped her across the left side of her face, causing a slight swelling. He then fell to the floor, the narrative said, and she called 911.

The deputy was able to speak with Wignall, who stated nothing happened between him and his wife, but stated, according to the narrative, that his wife slapped him three times, but the deputy advised no physical evidence of that could be seen on his face.

Wignall was placed under arrest, transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for treatment, and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

Two days later, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at about 12:48 p.m., according to a supplemental report, a GCSO deputy was again dispatched to 14 Quartz Drive, this time in reference to a battery on a household member. Wignall stated to a deputy that he wanted to make a report of a battery that occurred two days ago. Wignall told the responding deputy that on Jan. 14, his wife, Irene, hit him with a pink and white water bottle knocking him out. He also stated that his wife is not home at this time but will be back in about 2 ½ hours and would like to make a report before she gets home.

Wignall advised he doesn't remember anything about the incident, only waking up in the hospital and a deputy telling him he was being arrested for the battery. He stated he was held for 24 hours at GCDC. After speaking with a judge on-line, he stated, he was advised to make a report with the GCSO.

According to the narrative, the deputy advised no injuries indicating Wignall had been battered were apparent.