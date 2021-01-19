facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Roger Lanse

A Grant County Sheriff's Office deputy, responding to a domestic disturbance call at 14 Quartz Drive at approximately 6:44 p.m.,Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, made contact with a 73-year-old female who advised she and her husband of 40 years, Jerry Wignall, 75, had been arguing.

The victim told the deputy, according to an offense report narrative, that her husband had been drinking and calling her names, and when she threatened to squirt him with a water bottle he knocked the bottle out of her hand, cutting her finger, and slapped her across the left side of her face, causing a slight swelling. He then fell to the floor, the narrative said, and she called 911.

The deputy was able to speak with Wignall, who stated nothing happened between him and his wife, but stated, according to the narrative, that his wife slapped him three times, but the deputy advised no physical evidence of that could be seen on his face.

Wignall was placed under arrest, transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for treatment, and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center.

Two days later, on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at about 12:48 p.m., according to a supplemental report, a GCSO deputy was again dispatched to 14 Quartz Drive, this time in reference to a battery on a household member. Wignall stated to a deputy that he wanted to make a report of a battery that occurred two days ago. Wignall told the responding deputy that on Jan. 14, his wife, Irene, hit him with a pink and white water bottle knocking him out. He also stated that his wife is not home at this time but will be back in about 2 ½ hours and would like to make a report before she gets home.

Wignall advised he doesn't remember anything about the incident, only waking up in the hospital and a deputy telling him he was being arrested for the battery. He stated he was held for 24 hours at GCDC. After speaking with a judge on-line, he stated, he was advised to make a report with the GCSO.

According to the narrative, the deputy advised no injuries indicating Wignall had been battered were apparent.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Four NEW classifieds for furniture and an REI screen house

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110