Twenty additional COVID-19 deaths
SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 691 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
257 new cases in Bernalillo County
22 new cases in Chaves County
2 new cases in Cibola County
19 new cases in Curry County
1 new case in De Baca County
85 new cases in Doña Ana County
22 new cases in Eddy County
10 new cases in Grant County
1 new case in Guadalupe County
8 new cases in Lea County
5 new cases in Lincoln County
21 new cases in Luna County
32 new cases in McKinley County
18 new cases in Otero County
1 new case in Quay County
8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
8 new cases in Roosevelt County
56 new cases in Sandoval County
33 new cases in San Juan County
3 new cases in San Miguel County
28 new cases in Santa Fe County
3 new cases in Sierra County
9 new cases in Socorro County
1 new case in Taos County
1 new case in Torrance County
1 new case in Union County
34 new cases in Valencia County
2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County
The Department of Health on Tuesday reported twenty additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Muros de Salvación facility in Albuquerque.
A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual was a resident of the Wheatfields Senior Living Community facility in Clovis.
A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
A female in her 30s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales.
A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 90s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Retreat Healthcare facility in Rio Rancho.
A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,975.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 19 are:
87121 - 56
87105 - 27
87120 - 26
87031 - 20
87114 - 20
88030 - 20
87111 - 19
87124 - 18
88101 - 17
88220 - 17
Previously reported numbers included one death reported on Nov. 3 of a male in his 70s from Otero County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions was found to have been previously reported on Nov. 2 and has been corrected. One death reported on Dec. 30 of a male in his 70s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions was found to have been previously reported on Dec. 1 and has been corrected. One death reported on Jan. 12 of a male in his 60s from Doña Ana County who was hospitalized was found to have been previously reported on Nov. 26 and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 164,954 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 46,763
Catron County: 70
Chaves County: 7,882
Cibola County: 2,500
Colfax County: 632
Curry County: 4,574
De Baca County: 121
Doña Ana County: 19,985
Eddy County: 5,550
Grant County: 1,201
Guadalupe County: 319
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 288
Lea County: 7,541
Lincoln County: 1,286
Los Alamos County: 393
Luna County: 2,673
McKinley County: 10,993
Mora County: 141
Otero County: 2,640
Quay County: 382
Rio Arriba County: 2,937
Roosevelt County: 1,705
Sandoval County: 9,619
San Juan County: 12,243
San Miguel County: 1,043
Santa Fe County: 8,564
Sierra County: 653
Socorro County: 1,051
Taos County: 1,355
Torrance County: 558
Union County: 208
Valencia County: 5,536
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
Cibola County Correctional Center: 423
Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 435
Otero County Processing Center: 196
Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 283
Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
Lea County Correctional Facility: 320
Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 107
Otero County Prison Facility: 472
Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 178
Roswell Correctional Center: 228
Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216
Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 68
As of today, there are 643 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
As of today, there are 88,982 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces
Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia
Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
Avamere at Rio Rancho
Avamere at Roswell
Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West
BeeHive Homes Clovis
BeeHive Homes Farmington
BeeHive Homes Gallup
BeeHive Homes Santa Fe
BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
Brookdale Santa Fe
Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque
Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
Casa Bella Residential Care in Las Cruces
Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
Casa de Shalom in Rio Rancho
Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
Casa Real in Santa Fe
Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer
Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
El Castillo in Santa Fe
Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
Good Samaritan Society Grants
Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
Haven Care Dogwood House in Rio Rancho
Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
Ladera Center in Albuquerque
Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces
Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
The Legacy at Santa Fe
Life Care Center in Farmington
Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque
Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
Mission Arch Center in Roswell
The Montecito in Santa Fe
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe
Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque
The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
Princeton Place in Albuquerque
Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
Retirement Ranches in Clovis
Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
Rio Rancho Center
Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
Sandia View Bosque Trails Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos
South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque
Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis
Sugar Hollow Assisted Living Center in Albuquerque
Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa
The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
Village Retirement Community in Roswell
Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington
Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.