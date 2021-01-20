facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search
  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • The Town of Hurley Council Discusses Several Resolutions and a Purchase Order at the December 8, 2020, Regular Meeting

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Alexis Rico


The Town of Hurley met for their regularly scheduled meeting on December 8, 2020, via Zoom at 5:01 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Esther Gil, Councilor Mateo Madrid, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.

The following is a brief overview of the meeting.

The first item the council discussed and approved was the agenda for the meeting of December 8, 2020.

The council then looked over and approved the consent agenda.

The consent agenda included;
· October 13, 2020 – Regular Meeting Minutes
· Approve Maintenance Dept Report
· Approve Clerk's Report
· Financial Statements
· Approve Fire Department Report
· Approve Animal Control Report
· Approve Code Enforcer Report
· Approve Police Department Report
· Approve Judges' Report

The next item for the meeting was the approval of Resolution No. 11-2020/2021. This is a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of a Colonias Infrastructure Project Fund Loan/Grant agreement among Hurley, the New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board and the New Mexico Finance Authority.

Hurley Town Clerk Lori Ortiz informed the council that this grant would be for $515,700 while the loan would be $57,300.

"The grant and the loan would be utilized for street improvements including the curb and gutter on A street," Ortiz stated.

After a brief discussion, the council agreed to approve this resolution.

The council then discussed the approval of Resolution No. 12-2020/2021, which was for budget adjustments.

"The adjustment is a correction moving $4,000 from the General Fund Environment to the Environmental Fund – Environment GRT," Ortiz stated.

The council also approved this resolution after Ortiz's statements were made.

The council then discussed the approval of a building permit for Billy and Michelle Trujillo at 105 E. Street.

"The resident is wanting to build a $25,000 24X24 addition to their existing mobile home," Ortiz stated. "The Code Enforcement Officer Delilah had reviewed the plans and says that they do meet the town requirements."

The council approved the building permit for Billy and Michelle Trujillo.

The next item on the agenda was the purchase order for Sierra Emergency for the installation of air pumps on the fire truck. The Council discussed that new air pumps would be needed in the fire truck to help with response times to fire calls as the ones they currently have take time to inflate them.

After the discussion, the council did approve the purchase order for new air pumps.

The council then discussed and approved for Officer Alyxis Gonzales to attend First-Line Supervisor Class from January 11, through January 15, 2021.

The council then approved the 2021 holiday schedule.

During the councilor's Report portion of the meeting, Councilor Esther Gil thanked the Town Clerk Lori Ortiz, and the rest of the staff for the Halloween candy delivery they did.

During his report, Mayor Ed Stevens informed the council that there had been an incident at the police department in which an arrestee that was double-jointed was able to get out of the handcuffs.

"Officer Gonzales had back up from State Police, the Bayard Chief of Police, and the Sheriff's department," Stevens stated.

"The Town has also hired Wayne Kleck as the part-time Animal Control Officer," Stevens said. " Shawn Romero was also hired for the part-time Maintenance Laborer position."

Stevens also informed the council that Stone McGee had informed the Town recently that due to the current COVID situation and staff shortages, that the 2020 Audit would be late.

The meeting was properly adjourned at 5:27 p.m.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Four NEW classifieds for furniture and an REI screen house

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110