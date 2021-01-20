The Town of Hurley Council Discusses Several Resolutions and a Purchase Order at the December 8, 2020, Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico
The Town of Hurley met for their regularly scheduled meeting on December 8, 2020, via Zoom at 5:01 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Esther Gil, Councilor Mateo Madrid, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.
The following is a brief overview of the meeting.
The first item the council discussed and approved was the agenda for the meeting of December 8, 2020.
The council then looked over and approved the consent agenda.
The consent agenda included;
· October 13, 2020 – Regular Meeting Minutes
· Approve Maintenance Dept Report
· Approve Clerk's Report
· Financial Statements
· Approve Fire Department Report
· Approve Animal Control Report
· Approve Code Enforcer Report
· Approve Police Department Report
· Approve Judges' Report
The next item for the meeting was the approval of Resolution No. 11-2020/2021. This is a resolution authorizing the execution and delivery of a Colonias Infrastructure Project Fund Loan/Grant agreement among Hurley, the New Mexico Colonias Infrastructure Board and the New Mexico Finance Authority.
Hurley Town Clerk Lori Ortiz informed the council that this grant would be for $515,700 while the loan would be $57,300.
"The grant and the loan would be utilized for street improvements including the curb and gutter on A street," Ortiz stated.
After a brief discussion, the council agreed to approve this resolution.
The council then discussed the approval of Resolution No. 12-2020/2021, which was for budget adjustments.
"The adjustment is a correction moving $4,000 from the General Fund Environment to the Environmental Fund – Environment GRT," Ortiz stated.
The council also approved this resolution after Ortiz's statements were made.
The council then discussed the approval of a building permit for Billy and Michelle Trujillo at 105 E. Street.
"The resident is wanting to build a $25,000 24X24 addition to their existing mobile home," Ortiz stated. "The Code Enforcement Officer Delilah had reviewed the plans and says that they do meet the town requirements."
The council approved the building permit for Billy and Michelle Trujillo.
The next item on the agenda was the purchase order for Sierra Emergency for the installation of air pumps on the fire truck. The Council discussed that new air pumps would be needed in the fire truck to help with response times to fire calls as the ones they currently have take time to inflate them.
After the discussion, the council did approve the purchase order for new air pumps.
The council then discussed and approved for Officer Alyxis Gonzales to attend First-Line Supervisor Class from January 11, through January 15, 2021.
The council then approved the 2021 holiday schedule.
During the councilor's Report portion of the meeting, Councilor Esther Gil thanked the Town Clerk Lori Ortiz, and the rest of the staff for the Halloween candy delivery they did.
During his report, Mayor Ed Stevens informed the council that there had been an incident at the police department in which an arrestee that was double-jointed was able to get out of the handcuffs.
"Officer Gonzales had back up from State Police, the Bayard Chief of Police, and the Sheriff's department," Stevens stated.
"The Town has also hired Wayne Kleck as the part-time Animal Control Officer," Stevens said. " Shawn Romero was also hired for the part-time Maintenance Laborer position."
Stevens also informed the council that Stone McGee had informed the Town recently that due to the current COVID situation and staff shortages, that the 2020 Audit would be late.
The meeting was properly adjourned at 5:27 p.m.