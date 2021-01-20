facebook-24x24

Click to search Click to search
  • Home
  • News
  • Front Page News Articles
  • The Town of Hurley Council Hears an Update on the Bayard/Hurley Police Consolidation from Bayard Police Chief at January 12, 2021, Regular Meeting

Details
Category: Front Page News

By Alexis Rico

The Town of Hurley met for its regularly scheduled meeting on January 12, 2021, via Zoom at 5:05 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Mateo Madrid, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.

The council began the meeting by going over and approving the agenda for the meeting. The council then also approved the minutes from the December 8, 2020, regular meeting.

The council then heard from Bayard Police Chief Lee Alirez during the public input section of the meeting as he wanted to give the council an update on phase two of a study of the consolidation of the Bayard and Hurley police forces.

"I have already formulated all my numbers. I have looked at which policies are going to need to be modified and adjusted. I've looked at equipment and training needs," Alirez stated.

Alirez stated that he had thought that they were in good shape.

Alirez stated that he can complete phase one of the process once he can finish the financial analysis which he is currently waiting on some financial information from the Bayard Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz.

Alirez stated that he would like to present the completed phase one of the consolidation study to both the Bayard and Hurley Councils in a special meeting so that they can then discuss going to phase two of the process of the four-part consolidation plan.

"It looks very, very positive," Alirez said. "I am excited to get this project started."

Alirez also thanked Hurley Police Officer Joseph Carlos for his help and participation in an incident that had happened in Bayard on December 31, 2020, in which a man had been shot and there was a robbery. The suspect stole a car that led to a police chase.

"It was one of the most complex situations we have had," Alirez stated. "On the scene, the man, who was the caretaker of the property was tied up and held at gunpoint. The perpetrator then stole the victim's vehicle and began a car chase. This led to us handling two crime scenes at one time."

Alirez then thanked every officer that was on the scene as they were able to aid in both crime scenes.

The council then took some time to look over the consent agenda before approving it.

The councilors then approved a motion permitting Stevens to sign on behalf of the town to approve the purchase of a certain property.

The purchase of the property had been approved at a regular council meeting held in July of 2020.

Hurley Town Clerk Lori Ortiz explained to the council that with this purchase, the town will acquire three different properties. The land under the Hurley swimming pool and the American Legion building for about $8,500, and the 6 acres of land behind the American Legion known as "The Big Muddy" for $1,000.

The council then discussed the approval of the certification of the placement of a manufactured home for Albert Padilla at 502 Linda Drive.

Code Enforcement Officer Delilah Huerta explained to the council that this certification application was for a brand new 2020 mobile home from Las Cruces to be placed onto the property.

"It is an empty lot and should be fine to move in the home," Huerta stated. "There is enough distance on the lot to allow space for the other properties near it. I do not see any issues with this move. I believe that there used to be something on the property as it has all of the cutouts. By that, I mean that there are places for water and drainage and other things needed for a home."

The council then approved the certification for the placement of the mobile home.

During his report, Mayor Ed Stevens informed the council on a few items.

"I would like to express appreciation and congratulation for the Fire Department for all of the hard work they have done with the situation with the virus," Stevens stated. "They have done a lot to enforce the rules. Also helped to pass out the COVID care packages."

Stevens also stated that a letter would be going out soon to the residents of Hurley about their input on what should be done to the new property being purchased.

Stevens also informed the council that AmeriCorps would be coming soon and that there were several projects that the Town has planned for them.

Stevens then stated that the Colonias applications would be opening soon.

"The Clerk recommends passing on the application due to other projects and things going on with the Town," Stevens said. "The Council will be able to discuss this matter at a later time."

Stevens then stated that the City of Bayard had requested that the councils get together on February 23, 2021, for a special meeting to discuss moving forward with the Bayard/Hurley Police consolidation project and to discuss the budget.

"My assumption is that this meeting will be used to decide 'Hey, do we really want to do this?'" Stevens said. "We can then move forward to crunching numbers."

The meeting was properly adjourned at 5:33 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 9, at 5:00 p.m.

Live from Silver City

west mountain camera 125x

Click image to view the live feed

Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates

Welcome to Three Times Weekly Updates! You will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.
captcha 
You can unsubscribe anytime. We never share or rent your email to anyone.

Fire Alerts

Click Here to Sign Up

Editor's Note

Four NEW classifieds for furniture and an REI screen house

A new classified just came in from a fellow looking for work doing thinning, fire protection work, etc. 

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as the editor.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. It

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

The Beat has a column for you gardeners out there. The Grant County Extension Service will bring you monthly columns on gardening issues.

The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

WARNING:

All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option on the left side of this page, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News.

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat. 

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member.

We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

20191110