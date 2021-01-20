The Town of Hurley Council Hears an Update on the Bayard/Hurley Police Consolidation from Bayard Police Chief at January 12, 2021, Regular Meeting

By Alexis Rico



The Town of Hurley met for its regularly scheduled meeting on January 12, 2021, via Zoom at 5:05 p.m. Present for the meeting were Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Maynes via Zoom, Councilor Mateo Madrid, and Councilor Freddie Rodriguez via Zoom.



The council began the meeting by going over and approving the agenda for the meeting. The council then also approved the minutes from the December 8, 2020, regular meeting.



The council then heard from Bayard Police Chief Lee Alirez during the public input section of the meeting as he wanted to give the council an update on phase two of a study of the consolidation of the Bayard and Hurley police forces.

"I have already formulated all my numbers. I have looked at which policies are going to need to be modified and adjusted. I've looked at equipment and training needs," Alirez stated.

Alirez stated that he had thought that they were in good shape.

Alirez stated that he can complete phase one of the process once he can finish the financial analysis which he is currently waiting on some financial information from the Bayard Clerk-Treasurer Kristina Ortiz.

Alirez stated that he would like to present the completed phase one of the consolidation study to both the Bayard and Hurley Councils in a special meeting so that they can then discuss going to phase two of the process of the four-part consolidation plan.

"It looks very, very positive," Alirez said. "I am excited to get this project started."

Alirez also thanked Hurley Police Officer Joseph Carlos for his help and participation in an incident that had happened in Bayard on December 31, 2020, in which a man had been shot and there was a robbery. The suspect stole a car that led to a police chase.

"It was one of the most complex situations we have had," Alirez stated. "On the scene, the man, who was the caretaker of the property was tied up and held at gunpoint. The perpetrator then stole the victim's vehicle and began a car chase. This led to us handling two crime scenes at one time."

Alirez then thanked every officer that was on the scene as they were able to aid in both crime scenes.

The council then took some time to look over the consent agenda before approving it.

The councilors then approved a motion permitting Stevens to sign on behalf of the town to approve the purchase of a certain property.

The purchase of the property had been approved at a regular council meeting held in July of 2020.

Hurley Town Clerk Lori Ortiz explained to the council that with this purchase, the town will acquire three different properties. The land under the Hurley swimming pool and the American Legion building for about $8,500, and the 6 acres of land behind the American Legion known as "The Big Muddy" for $1,000.

The council then discussed the approval of the certification of the placement of a manufactured home for Albert Padilla at 502 Linda Drive.

Code Enforcement Officer Delilah Huerta explained to the council that this certification application was for a brand new 2020 mobile home from Las Cruces to be placed onto the property.

"It is an empty lot and should be fine to move in the home," Huerta stated. "There is enough distance on the lot to allow space for the other properties near it. I do not see any issues with this move. I believe that there used to be something on the property as it has all of the cutouts. By that, I mean that there are places for water and drainage and other things needed for a home."

The council then approved the certification for the placement of the mobile home.

During his report, Mayor Ed Stevens informed the council on a few items.

"I would like to express appreciation and congratulation for the Fire Department for all of the hard work they have done with the situation with the virus," Stevens stated. "They have done a lot to enforce the rules. Also helped to pass out the COVID care packages."

Stevens also stated that a letter would be going out soon to the residents of Hurley about their input on what should be done to the new property being purchased.

Stevens also informed the council that AmeriCorps would be coming soon and that there were several projects that the Town has planned for them.

Stevens then stated that the Colonias applications would be opening soon.

"The Clerk recommends passing on the application due to other projects and things going on with the Town," Stevens said. "The Council will be able to discuss this matter at a later time."

Stevens then stated that the City of Bayard had requested that the councils get together on February 23, 2021, for a special meeting to discuss moving forward with the Bayard/Hurley Police consolidation project and to discuss the budget.

"My assumption is that this meeting will be used to decide 'Hey, do we really want to do this?'" Stevens said. "We can then move forward to crunching numbers."

The meeting was properly adjourned at 5:33 p.m.

The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 9, at 5:00 p.m.